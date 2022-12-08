ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

YourErie

Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee, the panel’s acting chair and ranking member said in a statement on Wednesday. The committee did not specify what exactly it was probing regarding the congresswoman and noted that its statement “does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on […]
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress

WASHINGTON — The three U.S. House Democrats who have led their party through four presidencies and thousands of floor votes formally passed the torch to the next generation Wednesday, when the party gathered behind closed doors to elect its top leaders for the 118th Congress.  House Democrats named Hakeem Jeffries, of New York, as their […] The post U.S. House Democrats make history electing first Black party leader in Congress appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Liz Cheney, whose 3 Democratic endorsees won their races, takes a dig at election denier Kari Lake after Arizona defeat

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona's governorship, lost to Katie Hobbs on Monday. Lake previously thanked Liz Cheney in a sarcastic letter for boosting campaign donations. After Lake's defeat on Monday evening, Cheney retorted: "You're welcome." Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney sniped back at Kari Lake after the Arizona gubernatorial...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

What a 51-49 Senate majority means for Democrats

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to secure a slim 51-49 majority over Republicans in the chamber. Democrats will have significant governing advantages compared to the 50-50 split in the current Congress, during which a power sharing agreement gives Republicans considerable leverage over Democrats despite being in the minority.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Committee Staffers Are Reportedly Peeved at Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney has made some enemies for her role in the Jan. 6 committee—and this time, it’s coming from the committee members themselves. As the group sets to wrap in six weeks, some panel members reportedly feel frustrated by Cheney’s influence and her singular focus on former president Donald Trump. Fifteen staffers told The Washington Post they were frustrated to learn a draft report would focus almost solely on Trump, leaving reports on law enforcement and the intelligence community’s failures on the cutting-room floor. “We were told this would be an important fact-finding investigation that would inform the public,” one former committee staffer said. “But when [the committee] became a Cheney 2024 campaign, many of us became discouraged.” Cheney has doubled down on her Trump laser focus, with her spokesperson sending a statement to the Post saying some staff submitted “subpar material” that “reflects long-held liberal biases.” “She won’t sign onto any ‘narrative’ that suggests Republicans are inherently racist or smears men and women in law enforcement, or suggests every American who believes God has blessed America is a white supremacist,” her spokesperson said.Read it at The Washington Post
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

It’s Official: Hakeem Jeffries Replaces Nancy Pelosi as Democrats’ House Leader

Nancy Pelosi’s two-decade reign on Capitol Hill officially came to a close on Wednesday, as House Democrats elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) to be their new leader.It was a largely suspense-free proceeding: Jeffries had been running unopposed for the top spot, and in recent years, he had emerged as the de facto heir apparent to Pelosi. When the Speaker announced she would not seek another term in leadership on November 17, top Democrats quickly endorsed Jeffries as her replacement.But the moment holds plenty of significance for House Democrats, who will navigate the post-Pelosi era in the minority after a narrow...
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
US News and World Report

Republican Gallagher to Lead New U.S. House China Select Committee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher was named on Thursday to lead a select committee being created in the U.S. House of Representatives to focus on economic and security competition with China. Gallagher, a former Marine counterintelligence officer who has served on the House Armed Services Committee, has been...
WASHINGTON STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Congressman Patrick McHenry Selected as Chair of House Financial Services Committee

Congressman Patrick McHenry has been selected as the incoming Chair of the House Financial Services Committee. The House Republican Steering Committee made the move in advance of the 118th Congress, which commences in January when the Republicans take over leadership of the House. McHenry’s selection as the new Chairman was...
Daily Beast

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Wants to Grow Congressional Progressive Caucus and Move Dems Left

The GOP took the House in the 2022 midterms, but even before Democrats have officially left the House majority, some members are already thinking about 2024 and how their party can win back control from Republicans. Eying the GOP’s slim majority—they won by just nine seats—some Democrats believe the House...
Agriculture Online

Critic of Biden climate program will head House Agriculture Committee

With a farm bill fight brewing over President Biden’s climate agenda, House Republican leaders named Pennsylvania Rep. Glenn Thompson chair of the House Agriculture Committee on Thursday. Thompson, who wants to expand farm supports, has accused the administration of acting as “a lone wolf” in setting up its $3.5 billion proposal to develop climate-smart commodities.
GEORGIA STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

Ag groups call on Senate to confirm trade nominees

Over 50 agricultural organizations are calling on the Senate to confirm the nominations of Doug McKalip to serve as Chief Agricultural Negotiator for the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and Alexis Taylor to serve as Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs. In a letter to...
GEORGIA STATE

