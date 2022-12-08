Purdy (oblique) is receiving an MRI on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Purdy played through an oblique issue he picked up during the second drive of Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, a contest that saw him complete 16 of 21 pass attempts for 185 yards and two passing touchdowns in addition to one rushing score -- an even more impressive performance in his first career NFL start than was initially thought, given the injury. With a quick turnaround before Thursday's contest against the Seahawks, however, the rookie seventh-round pick's status needs close monitoring. The 49ers have Josh Johnson available behind Purdy, with Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) still out.

8 HOURS AGO