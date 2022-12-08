ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, TX

KPLC TV

Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lamar.edu

LU alum receives the BISD Above and Beyond Award

Ashley Wilbourn '13, along with several other educators in the Beaumont Independent School District, has been honored with the Above and Beyond Award, given to educators within the district for their dedication to student success. The award is a culmination of the districts new campaign, #AboveAndBeyondBISD, which aims to highlight...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City Council has plans to revive downtown

BEAUMONT, Texas — Exciting times are on the horizon for the city of Beaumont. A new high-end hotel in downtown Beaumont could be the answer to reviving the city. The project is still very much in the early stages, but city council is set to vote on the project’s first steps Monday, December 12, 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear

LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
LUMBERTON, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend

BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
BEAUMONT, TX
thevindicator.com

Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches

HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

PNG pounds Liberty Hill 42-14 to earn trip to State!

KATY, Texas — A stingy defense coupled with a solid offense has propelled Port Neches-Groves to their first State Championship appearance since 1999. After opening the game with a Andres Sandoval field goal, the Indian defense got their first taste of the Slot-T. The Panthers ran it to perfection...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
kogt.com

Head On Accident On 62

Around 5:30pm Saturday, authorities were called to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 62 near Hoo Hoo Rd. The DPS Trooper on the scene reported that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was in the turning lane and pulled out in front of a pickup that was southbound on Hwy. 62. Claudine...
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

Former martial arts instructor sentenced

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
12newsnow.com

6-year-old Fannett girl using hot cocoa stand to raise money for children in need

GROVES, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett is using hot cocoa to raise money and give back to Southeast Texas children during the holiday season. Aspen Manuel previously opened a lemonade stand to help Madison Jackson, a toddler battling leukemia. When 12News last spoke to Manuel, she managed to raise more than $1,000 to help Jackson.
GROVES, TX
kogt.com

Man Arrested For Harboring Teen

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night

JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Patsy Stephenson & Susan DuBois retire from City of Jasper

Family, friends, and colleagues of two City of Jasper employees gathered on Friday to wish them well as they head off into retirement. Patsy Stephenson served as Municipal Court Clerk for thirty-four years, and Susan DuBois has been a Jasper Police/Fire Dispatcher for over three years, but she has a total of nineteen years of experience.
JASPER, TX
