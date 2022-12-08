Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Dec. 10 Election: 3 Calcasieu Parish School Board seats decided
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three Calcasieu Parish School Board seats were filled in the Dec. 10 election. Karen Hardy McReynolds (D) defeated Raymond Fondel (D) with 60% of the vote to secure the CPSB seat in District 2. Incumbent Desmond Wallace (D) defeated Jackie Hebert (R) with 64% of...
lamar.edu
LU alum receives the BISD Above and Beyond Award
Ashley Wilbourn '13, along with several other educators in the Beaumont Independent School District, has been honored with the Above and Beyond Award, given to educators within the district for their dedication to student success. The award is a culmination of the districts new campaign, #AboveAndBeyondBISD, which aims to highlight...
Beaumont City Council has plans to revive downtown
BEAUMONT, Texas — Exciting times are on the horizon for the city of Beaumont. A new high-end hotel in downtown Beaumont could be the answer to reviving the city. The project is still very much in the early stages, but city council is set to vote on the project’s first steps Monday, December 12, 2022.
'We are here for everybody': New community center aims to empower Beaumont community, promote growth and positivity
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a new community center that opened in Beaumont hopes it will promotes growth throughout the community. DAR Event Studio held its grand opening Sunday. Dar is the Spanish word for give, and the studio’s owner, Tania Castelan, plans for it to give back to the community.
fox4beaumont.com
UPDATE: Lumberton Middle School is clear
LUMBERTON — UPDATE: Students are returning to campus at this time. The leak was located in a rooftop AC unit and has been repaired. Lumberton Middle School students are being transported to Lumberton high school out of precaution following a gas leak. Lumberton ISD released the following statement on...
Beaumont City Council honors disc jokey legend
BEAUMONT, Texas — The city of Beaumont honors a man who brought soul, funk and jazz music to southeast, Texas. This week, Beaumont City Council voted in favor of naming a city street after William “Boy” Brown, a radio legend. Bob Street in Beaumont will now be...
Frustrated Beaumont residents address ongoing sewage problems at city council meeting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council heard from concerned residents Tuesday evening regarding the ongoing sewage problems in the city. 12News first reported these issues in the Amelia neighborhood in the South End of Beaumont from Thanksgiving, but those issues actually extend to others in the North End. Residents...
thevindicator.com
Disaffiliation approved for six area Methodist churches
HOUSTON – A long divide between traditional and progressive United Methodists took its most signifi cant step towards a conclusion over the weekend after a historic vote by the Texas Annual Conference. In recent years issues between traditional and progressives in the church have led to an ever-widening divide...
Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicates historical marker in downtown Beaumont to William "Bill" Hall
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Saturday ceremony honored a man who is known for putting Beaumont’s music industry on the map. The Jefferson County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to William G. Hall. Hall is also known as Bill. The marker can be found on Pearl Street near...
Beaumont ISD urging parents to help prevent spread of illnesses among students
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is asking area parents to help them prevent the spread of illnesses recently seen among school-aged children. District officials are being proactive in the fight against the spread of illnesses such as Respiratory Syncytia Virus (RSV), COVID, Influenza, and strep throat.
12newsnow.com
PNG pounds Liberty Hill 42-14 to earn trip to State!
KATY, Texas — A stingy defense coupled with a solid offense has propelled Port Neches-Groves to their first State Championship appearance since 1999. After opening the game with a Andres Sandoval field goal, the Indian defense got their first taste of the Slot-T. The Panthers ran it to perfection...
12newsnow.com
Mostly cloudy above average temps Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Partly sunny, mild and humid. High near: 73° in Beaumont, high near: 73° in Orange and high near: 72° in Port Arthur.
kogt.com
Head On Accident On 62
Around 5:30pm Saturday, authorities were called to a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 62 near Hoo Hoo Rd. The DPS Trooper on the scene reported that a 2015 Toyota Highlander was in the turning lane and pulled out in front of a pickup that was southbound on Hwy. 62. Claudine...
East Texas News
Former martial arts instructor sentenced
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A guilty plea was entered in the case of a man accused of sexual assault of a child in Tyler County’s District Court. Troy Lee Smith, Jr., 49, was arrested in September 2018...
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
12newsnow.com
6-year-old Fannett girl using hot cocoa stand to raise money for children in need
GROVES, Texas — A 6-year-old girl from Fannett is using hot cocoa to raise money and give back to Southeast Texas children during the holiday season. Aspen Manuel previously opened a lemonade stand to help Madison Jackson, a toddler battling leukemia. When 12News last spoke to Manuel, she managed to raise more than $1,000 to help Jackson.
kogt.com
Man Arrested For Harboring Teen
On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM, Officers with the Vidor Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services acted on a tip as to the location of 14 year old Chelsey Stewart of Vidor. Officers responded to a residence in the 3500 Block of 10th Street in Beaumont (Beauxart Garden). After being given consent to enter the residence. Officers located a runaway juvenile in the company of an adult male. John Allen, 44, had been interviewed during the investigation and advised that he had no knowledge as to Stewart’s location. He further assisted in the distribution of fliers asking assistance in locating the missing juvenile.
Jasper County deputy involved in wreck late Sunday night
JASPER, Texas — A deputy and another driver were injured in a wreck involving a sheriff's office patrol unit late Sunday night in Jasper County. The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and U.S. Highway 96 in Jasper according to a spokesperson from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Lamar State College Orange gets the green light on a new, $38M academic building
ORANGE, Texas — The future of Lamar State College Orange is bright, thanks to some new changes coming to campus. The college will be receiving a new academic building, adjacent to LSCO's Gatemouth Plaza. According to a press release from the college, the new academic building will advance Lamar...
kjas.com
Patsy Stephenson & Susan DuBois retire from City of Jasper
Family, friends, and colleagues of two City of Jasper employees gathered on Friday to wish them well as they head off into retirement. Patsy Stephenson served as Municipal Court Clerk for thirty-four years, and Susan DuBois has been a Jasper Police/Fire Dispatcher for over three years, but she has a total of nineteen years of experience.
