Christmas Party Slated for North Warren Presbyterian Church
WARREN, Pa. – The North Warren Presbyterian Church will hold a Children’s Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will run from 10 a.m. until noon, with all children aged four to grade five welcome to experience the meaning of Christmas through lessons, crafts, and music with a special visit from Santa and Crystal Claus.
Local church gives back to kids in need with annual ‘Holiday Cheer’
It’s a time filled with holiday cheer for one church in Erie. It was the seventh annual “Holiday Cheer” event at the Community United Church on West 38th Street. Members of the church teamed up to give back to children in need this Christmas time, adopting 15 children from 15 families and helping them to […]
Santa, Mrs. Claus Collect Letters But Is Treachery Afoot?
WARREN, Pa. – Santa and Mrs. Claus made their annual trip to the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry office to collect all the letters from the mailbox there this weekend. But they weren’t there alone. While there is still time to get your letter to Santa...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Bing
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Bing – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Bing is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Bing is friendly, loyal, smart, and curious. He was brought to...
Walking through the Winter Wonderland Christmas Display at Asbury Woods in Erie
One of my favorite outdoor destinations in northwestern PA is Asbury Woods in Erie, so when I heard they had a Christmas light display, I knew I needed to check it out. Known as Winter Wonderland, the area around the boardwalk at Asbury Woods is fantastically decorated each holiday season, and visitors are invited to walk through this magical forest to see one of the best walk-through Christmas light displays in Pennsylvania.
57th Annual Barber Ball Held to Benefit People with Special Needs
The 57th annual Barber Ball, run by the Barber Institute, was held at the Bayfront Convention Center Saturday night. The event also served as the capstone for the Institute's 70th anniversary year. This year's Barber Ball funds will go towards renovating the Institute's pool, which provides people with special needs...
Ember and Forge celebrates five years in downtown Erie
A staple to downtown has been brewing business for five years. The air was filled with espresso to commemorate the beginning of a local coffee shop. Five years ago, Ember and Forge swung open their doors to downtown Erie on the corner of West 4th and State streets. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary by […]
Santa spreads Christmas cheer at Millcreek Sonic Drive-In
Santa Claus left the North Pole and made one last stop before the big night in a couple of weeks. Kids were invited to Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall for a free photo with Santa. Good girls and boys were invited to tell the big man their last minute wishes. He parked his sleigh […]
Visit Millcreek Mall Complex in Erie, Pennsylvania
Some of its main stores are Boscov's department store and more of a hundred fashion stores highlighting Chico's, Victoria's Secret, Hollister, Carter's and H&M baby clothing store. There are also good options to go for lunch or dinner like Outback or Red Lobster. It also has the Round 1 bowling alley and a trampoline park. In its surroundings there are dozens of other shops and restaurants as well as some hotels.
Food distribution scheduled in Franklin
The Shepherd’s Green Community Food Pantry in Franklin will distribute food from 8:15 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. The pantry is located at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at 1145 Buffalo St. Food is distributed on the fourth Saturday of each month. The pantry serves people who live...
Families Receive Christmas Gifts from Toys for Tots
Christmas arrived early for many families on Saturday, thanks to the generosity of the Erie community. Toys for Tots and the U.S. Marine Corps. held their annual distribution day. People lined up as early as 7:45 in the morning to receive their gifts. All through the day, volunteers organized toys...
Pet of the Day 12/8/22
Bux recently came to us as a stray so we are still getting to know him. Our vet estimated him to be around 4 years old. He is a typical hound in the way that he loves to be outside and use his nose! Bux is a very friendly boy who is food motivated and just melts into any affection. Bux seems to do well with the other dogs here but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. If this handsome boy seems like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Bux at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Home repairs program launching to support commonwealth counties
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties now have potential funds available for repair and winterizing assistance to local homeowners and landlords through a commonwealth program. The Department of Community and Economic Development announced on Dec. 12 that county governments or nonprofits can apply for funds through a new $120-million Whole-Home Repairs Program. That program intends to address habitability, […]
Massive Tractor Parade In Western New York
Most people around BUffalo now know the legend of Squirrel Winter. The Western New York farmer came to the rescue during the last large snowstorm and freed Josh Allen from his snowy driveway. The Buffalo Bills quarterback was able to get to the airport and make to Detroit to play the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Highmark Stadium after more than six feet of snow fell.
ENF Recognizes WCCC Students for Attendance, Work Ethic
WARREN, Pa. – Nearly 20 Warren County Career Center students were recognized by Ellwood National Forge last week for excellence in the areas of attendance and positive work ethics. Abe Bigelow, ENF Training Manager, presented the Welding Technology students with welding gloves donated by ENF. The students who excelled...
Erie County police departments donate to Shriners Children’s Erie
Three area police departments were involved in a check presentation for patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children for their donations during “no shave November.” Twenty police officers from Lawrence Park, North East, and Wesleyville police departments put down their razors to help raise money for patients of Shriners Children’s Erie. The check of $2,000 from […]
7 Deer Taken in Annual Hunt at Presque Isle State Park
A total of seven deer were taken in Presque Isle State Park's annual two-day deer hunt. Three doe were harvested Wednesday, which turned out to be foggy. Hunters took one doe, one buck, one antlerless male and one button buck on Thursday. It helps maintain what park leaders say is...
Brookville Dairy Queen, BFS Convenience Store Opening on Friday
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town!. (Photos by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Brookville. Set to open on December 9, the restaurant is located at 420 Main Street.
Dunkirk Native Awarded Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Academy recently awarded academy recruit Yvette Perez with the Dan Feather Memorial Scholarship. Perez, the 25th recipient of the scholarship, graduated from Dunkirk High School in 2018 and from Jamestown Community College with an Associate's degree in criminal justice with high honors in December 2021. Perez was accepted into the Sheriff's Academy at JCC in August.
Reported fire temporarily closes local Girard business
A local Girard business was temporarily closed Sunday afternoon as fire crews worked to put out a fire that was contained to a dryer. At approximately 1:30 p.m., crews from A.F. Dobler, Lake City Fire Company, Fairview Fire and Rescue and Platea Volunteer Fire Company were dispatched to a reported fire at the Girard Coin […]
