Bux recently came to us as a stray so we are still getting to know him. Our vet estimated him to be around 4 years old. He is a typical hound in the way that he loves to be outside and use his nose! Bux is a very friendly boy who is food motivated and just melts into any affection. Bux seems to do well with the other dogs here but he would like to meet any other dogs in the home prior to adoption. If this handsome boy seems like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Bux at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO