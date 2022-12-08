ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Was this your ticket? $30,000 winning Mega Millions somewhere in Texas

By Caleb Wethington
 4 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something Texas knows a lot about, especially if you were a fan of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s, but there’s just something about winning some cash from playing the lottery in 2022 during the holiday season that hits differently.

The Texas Lottery reports a $30,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold somewhere in the Lone Star State. While this player is celebrating a huge victory, no one in the country won the $354 million jackpot and no one in Texas won the secondary prize of $1 million.

This ticket was one of three able to match four of the five winning numbers and the Mega Ball to notch the big win; the winning numbers were 15, 16, 19, 28, and 47 with the Mega Ball 13.

This ticket chose the Megaplier option to triple their winnings that would’ve originally been only $10,000 which two other players won. The next Mega Millions drawing is set for Dec. 9 with a jackpot of $379 million which has a cash value of $202.6 million.

