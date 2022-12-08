ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Time Out New York

15 of the best things to happen in NYC in 2022

The best thing about New York City is that there’s always something happening. This year had its share of news, good and bad, that kept New Yorkers on their toes, from crime to culture. But in the spirit of the holidays and celebrating New Year’s Eve, we want to shine a light on the good things that happened this year in NYC.
Time Out New York

Peek inside this teeny-tiny 58-inch art store in Harlem

Many New Yorkers are used to making the most of small spaces with creative design solutions, but this new 58-inch art shop in Harlem takes petite perfection to the next level. Nestled between two apartment buildings, MoonLab 42 measures in at just under 5 feet wide, but the store manages to house zines, books, records, incense, prints, candles, decorative objects, ceramics, jewelry, accessories, clothing and more. “It feels like a Mary Poppins bag,” Ruso Margishvili, the concept store’s co-owner tells us.
theblockcharlotte.com

Towering Statue Of Biggie Raised In Downtown Brooklyn

We know that The Notorious B.I.G. has a prominent space in the hearts of hip-hop fans. Now, he has a prominent space in his hometown. A new statute of the “Warning” rapper stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge. It was a passion project for artist Sherwin Banfield.
Time Out New York

Iconic Greenwich Village beatnik spot Figaro Café has officially reopened after 14 years

There is just something about Greenwich Village that captures the very essence of artistry in New York—and perhaps no other space has been more emblematic of cultural life in the city throughout the years than Le Figaro Café, the legendary coffee shop frequented by the likes of Jack Kerouac, Alan Ginsberg, Lou Reed and Al Pacino throughout the 1950s and 1960s at 184 Bleecker Street by MacDougal Street.
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
mhsphoenix.com

Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About

Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
New York Post

‘RHOBH’ star Sutton Stracke donates designer clothes to NYC thrift store

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke will donate clothes from her own closet to a Central Park thrift store. The effort, which launches this week, is part of a month-long “circular fashion event” to promote second-hand shopping instead of off-the-rack. Customers of Central Park Resale Consignment on West 66th Street will find discounts on luxury brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.  Previous 1 of 3 Next A portion of the store’s profits over the month will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The organization is close to Stracke’s heart, as this month brings the 20th anniversary of her father committing suicide, Central Park Resale owner and a lifelong friend of Stracke’s, Tanya Williams, told The Post. Sutton is expected to appear at a kick-off event at the store on Dec. 16.
CBS New York

New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx

NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

