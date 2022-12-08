Read full article on original website
15 of the best things to happen in NYC in 2022
The best thing about New York City is that there’s always something happening. This year had its share of news, good and bad, that kept New Yorkers on their toes, from crime to culture. But in the spirit of the holidays and celebrating New Year’s Eve, we want to shine a light on the good things that happened this year in NYC.
Peek inside this teeny-tiny 58-inch art store in Harlem
Many New Yorkers are used to making the most of small spaces with creative design solutions, but this new 58-inch art shop in Harlem takes petite perfection to the next level. Nestled between two apartment buildings, MoonLab 42 measures in at just under 5 feet wide, but the store manages to house zines, books, records, incense, prints, candles, decorative objects, ceramics, jewelry, accessories, clothing and more. “It feels like a Mary Poppins bag,” Ruso Margishvili, the concept store’s co-owner tells us.
‘Made in New York': This Movie Made Over $700M and Broke This State Record!
It's common knowledge that California is home to Hollywood, otherwise known as the premier location in the United States for the filming and production of movies. That said, New York has seen a number of movies filmed within its state lines. Come to find out, some of the most lucrative...
Towering Statue Of Biggie Raised In Downtown Brooklyn
We know that The Notorious B.I.G. has a prominent space in the hearts of hip-hop fans. Now, he has a prominent space in his hometown. A new statute of the “Warning” rapper stands at the foot of the Brooklyn Bridge. It was a passion project for artist Sherwin Banfield.
Gordon Ramsay just opened a fish and chips restaurant in Times Square
New Yorkers, get ready for some quintessential British fare to invade our culinary circles as Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips has officially opened smack-dab in the middle of Times Square at 1500 Broadway by 7th Avenue. The latest outpost by the British celebrity and chef marks the restaurant’s fourth location...
Iconic Greenwich Village beatnik spot Figaro Café has officially reopened after 14 years
There is just something about Greenwich Village that captures the very essence of artistry in New York—and perhaps no other space has been more emblematic of cultural life in the city throughout the years than Le Figaro Café, the legendary coffee shop frequented by the likes of Jack Kerouac, Alan Ginsberg, Lou Reed and Al Pacino throughout the 1950s and 1960s at 184 Bleecker Street by MacDougal Street.
Superheroes descend on the Bronx for the Arctic Comic Show
Marvel and DC superheroes are making an appearance at the Arctic Comic Show at the Marriott in Morris Park.
When is winter break for NYC students? Here are key dates from public and Catholic school calendars.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students in public and Catholic schools will soon get a break from school later this month. Students will be able to enjoy time off during a week-long winter break — which gives time off for Christmas Eve, Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Mayor Adams " We Have The Responsibility To Lead The Way To Defeat This Epidemic " Lights City Hall Red
David N Dinkins Manhattan Municipal BuildingPhoto byWillrc57. New York – December 1, 2022 New York City’s Mayor Adams commemorated World AIDS Day by lighting up both City Hall and The David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building red.
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
Thrifting Spots You Probably Forgot About
Do you want to achieve that Pinterest-page aesthetic that you’ve been holding off on for so long? Scrolling on your phone and pinning photos isn’t enough. It’s time to build up your closet and experiment with your style! Thrifting is underrated, sometimes you can find some of the rarest items for a low price, and you’d help to reduce the amount of waste going out to the planet. Even some big corporate companies try to mimic clothing items that people find in thrifts because they’re that good!
‘RHOBH’ star Sutton Stracke donates designer clothes to NYC thrift store
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke will donate clothes from her own closet to a Central Park thrift store. The effort, which launches this week, is part of a month-long “circular fashion event” to promote second-hand shopping instead of off-the-rack. Customers of Central Park Resale Consignment on West 66th Street will find discounts on luxury brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. Previous 1 of 3 Next A portion of the store’s profits over the month will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. The organization is close to Stracke’s heart, as this month brings the 20th anniversary of her father committing suicide, Central Park Resale owner and a lifelong friend of Stracke’s, Tanya Williams, told The Post. Sutton is expected to appear at a kick-off event at the store on Dec. 16.
New York Common Pantry opens new location in the South Bronx
NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.
Local historian wants to landmark NYC school for Black children
A local historian has made it his mission to landmark one of New York City's last standing schools for Black children in the 1800s. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell explains how the plan to save the vacant building in Chelsea may finally be moving forward after years of waiting.
New York Teen Drowns Day Before 18th Birthday While Vacationing With Mom In Florida
A 17-year-old teen from New York died while swimming in Cocoa Beach, Florida on Dec. 3., according to Times Union. Danielle Marceline was vacationing with her best friend Mary Doyle, her mother, Christine Marceline and a family friend. Danielle’s mother said they had gone on vacation after her daughter missed...
New Notorious B.I.G. Statue Unveiled In Brooklyn, Solar Powered & Plays Biggie’s Music
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. If there’s one thing Brooklyn can’t get enough of it’s more monuments to the OG King of New York, The Notorious B.I.G. According to Artnet News, a new solar powered sculpture of Christopher Wallace...
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
New Yorkers react to the imminent closing of Dallas BBQ in the East Village
It is a New York right of passage to to do something deeply embarrassing and forever memorable while out drinking at Dallas BBQ on the corner of Second Avenue and St. Mark’s Place in the East Village. Alas, city dwellers will soon have to settle on a new sort...
The Notorious B.I.G’s Legacy Honored With Brooklyn Bridge Statue
The Notorious B.I.G’s impact continues, as a statue of the late Bad Boy Records emcee has been erected in Brooklyn. On Tuesday (Dec. 6), the iconic rapper was immortalized with an art installation entitled “Sky’s the Limit in the County of Kings,” near the Brooklyn Bridge on Clumber Corner in downtown Brooklyn.More from VIBE.comMeta Announces 'The Notorious B.I.G. Sky's The Limit: A VR Concert Experience'Funko Pop! Shares Notorious B.I.G 'Born Again' Album FigureFat Joe Reveals Which Two Rappers He'd Bring Back From The Dead The figure is crafted by artist Sherwin Banfield, who used stainless steel, bronze, resin, winter stone, and wood to...
