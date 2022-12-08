NEW YORK -- The New York Common Pantry has opened a new location in the South Bronx.The community food pantry serves more than 500,000 people annually to help reduce hunger and food insecurity.The new Bronx facility is for seniors and serves about 100 people a day."We are really happy to be able to provide a great service space, a warm and welcoming space for our seniors who are in need. They come here and they get food. It's mostly shelf-stable. Twenty-three meals, they can come every month and pick up the food here," said Judy Secon, deputy executive director of the New York Common Pantry.Organizers say the new location is located in an area with lots of senior housing and is accessible from the street.The facility also gives them more pantry space and areas to offer nutrition education services.Join CBS2's #BetterTogether: Season of Giving campaign to help provide families with food on their table this holiday season. For more information, click here.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO