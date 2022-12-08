Read full article on original website
abc57.com
One injured in single-vehicle Elkhart crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on Friday at 4:38 p.m. on County Road 52, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Warsaw resident, was traveling west on County Road 52 in a 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the crash.
WNDU
Warsaw man severely injured after crashing into tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man was severely injured after the SUV he was driving crashed into a tree. Police say Seth Adkins, 35, was driving west on County Road 52 just east of County Road 43 shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday when he lost control of his SUV while trying to switch it from two-wheel drive into four-wheel drive. The SUV went off the road and struck a tree.
abc57.com
Vehicle allegedly leads deputies on brief pursuit, arrested on multiple charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind, -- Officials attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Saturday around 2:15 a.m. after witnessing a black 2012 Ford F150 run a red light at the intersection of Michigan Street and Jefferson Street, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Department. The vehicle allegedly continued west on Jefferson Street,...
abc57.com
Electric vehicle charging in Goshen gets a new hourly rate
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Electric vehicle owners in Goshen will now be paying a new hourly rate for using a city-owned EV charging station. The Goshen Common Council has approved a rate of $1.17 per hour for the use of city-owned EV charging stations, according to the Elkhart Truth. The rate...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
WANE-TV
Police resolve mental health call in north Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – There was a large police presence Monday in a neighborhood near Carroll High School. Several Fort Wayne Police cars could be seen in Laurel Ridge off Carroll Road. Northwest Allen County Schools sent out an email Monday morning saying they were in communication with...
abc57.com
Single-vehicle fatal crash kills one in Lakeville
LAKEVILLE, Ind. -- Officers responded to the 65000 block of State Road 931 at 7:39 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a pickup truck that had crashed head-on into a tree, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. Upon arriving, officers found Corey Howard, a 31-year-old man from Lakeville,...
Deputies: Suspect takes off clothes after chase
A man who led deputies on a chase from Centreville to Colon stripped nude after crashing, authorities say.
WANE-TV
Man loses control of truck, strikes utility pole in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Waterloo man lost control of his truck and struck a utility pole in a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday afternoon. At approximately 4:00 p.m., 61-year-old David Richie was traveling west in the 4200 block of County Road 28 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to police.
WISH-TV
Suspect in deadly Indiana police pursuit crash arrested
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed two teenagers during a police pursuit in 2020 has been taken into custody after evading authorities for two years. Warrant officers with the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested 24-year-old Jesse Lottie Jr. on Thursday...
abc57.com
Goshen woman killed in crash on County Road 19
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - A Goshen woman was killed in a crash on County Road 19 Thursday morning, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. At 4:18 a.m., a 2020 Dodge Durango was traveling south on C.R. 19, north of C.R. 38, when a pedestrian allegedly crossed the road from the west side and into the path of the Durango.
WANE-TV
Police: Two hurt in DeKalb County after driver runs stop sign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two people were taken to a hospital after they were hurt in a two vehicle crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman headed east on County Road 40 ran a stop sign at the intersection and hit a pickup truck heading north on County Road 61.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Two people injured in DeKalb Co. rollover crash late Thursday
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A rollover crash in DeKalb County on Thursday night left a couple injured. DeKalb Co. sheriffs say the accident happened on Dec. 8 at the intersection of C.R. 40 and C.R. 61. A 62-year-old St. Joe woman driving a 2015 Ford Flex ran a stop sign at C.R. 61, striking two 73-year-old people in a 2021 Chevy Silverado.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading chase that killed two bystanders arrested
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The man accused of leading a police pursuit in Mishawaka that killed two teenagers in December 2020 has been arrested, according to court documents. Jesse Lottie, Jr. was arrested on Thursday on the following charges:. Two counts of felony resisting law enforcement. Two counts of...
wkvi.com
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
11/28/22 A car vs. deer accident was reported in the area of 500 S. and U.S. 35 in Knox. 11/28/22 A Knox resident complained that the neighbor’s chickens are in her yard. 11/28/22 A Knox resident told police that there was water inside her vehicle and some wires were pulled out. Officers noted that the vehicle’s window was open and it rained the night before.
abc57.com
Intersection of Main, Third streets closed to traffic December 12-13
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The intersection of South Main Street and Third Street in Mishawaka will be closed to traffic for utility locating starting at 8 a.m. on Monday. The closure will be in place until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, weather permitting. Signs and barricades will be in place during the...
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Gunner
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Nick Gaul from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now with a dog named Gunner!. For more information on Gunner watch the video above!. If you are interested in adopting Gunner or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry executive director arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The executive director of the Mishawaka Food Pantry was arrested in October after throwing items at a police car. According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 29, authorities responded to the 4400 block of E. Shore Drive, at Lake of the Woods in Bremen, for an intoxicated man destroying a home. When first responders arrived, they noticed the suspect, Wesley Spain, intoxicated and “throwing items at an officer’s vehicle.”
