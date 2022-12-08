ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hot 104.7

What’s the Unusual Slang Word Minnesotans Say the Most?

It's the slang word a new survey says we say the most here in Minnesota-- and no, it's not 'you betcha!' Do you know what it is?. The gang over at BestLife.com has come up with a list of the most Most-Used Slang Words in each state. When I first read their article's title, I was POSITIVE that for us here in Minnesota, "you betcha!" was going to be our most-used slang word.
KOEL 950 AM

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KIMT

Powerful winter storm to hit the Upper Midwest this week

A powerful storm system taking shape and will be moving into the Upper Midwest for Tuesday through Thursday. This storm will likely disrupt travel across several states, but there remains some uncertainty in the track of the storm and what we see here in Minnesota and Iowa. Current trends are showing a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning, which will make roads quite icy. There will be a gradual changeover to rain as temperatures warm above freezing. Depending upon when this changeover takes place, that will have a HUGE impact on total ice accumulation for parts of Iowa and Minnesota. Rain will continue into Wednesday before a changeover to snow with potential for some minor accumulation.
B102.7

Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive

If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
Hot 104.7

8 South Dakota Words Outsiders Will Never Understand

There are certain words that just stick out for South Dakotans. But if you're not from around here, you'll likely have no idea what they mean. Here are eight of the most "South Dakota" words you'll ever hear, and why they have outsiders scratching their heads. Cattywampus: According to a...
98.1 KHAK

Can You Legally Sleep In Your Car in Iowa? It Depends

This is a loaded question if there ever was one. Can you legally sleep in your car in Iowa? It depends. Let's start with where you can do it according to Smart Financial. Despite the fact that they'll trust you to scan your own groceries, you cannot sleep in a Walmart parking lot in Iowa (nor should you cut across it to find a closer parking space or beat a red light). Believe it or not, some states allow nodding off in your car for the night while parked in the Wal-Mart lot (if you must). The exact verbiage on this, per Sleep Insider, says:
mprnews.org

Areas of drizzle, freezing drizzle, light snow Saturday AM

Much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see periods of drizzle, freezing drizzle and light snow Saturday morning. Some heavier snow is possible near Lake Superior into Saturday afternoon. A winter weather advisory runs to noon Saturday for most of the northern third of Minnesota, and until 10 a.m. Saturday...
Hot 104.7

9 Words That Should Be BANNED in Iowa

Go anywhere in the Hawkeye State and you'll likely get some side eye and some not-so "Iowa Nice" looks if you use these nine words and phrases. Would You Pay $350 To Stay In This Creepy Old Iowa Jailhouse?. Would you pay money to stay and sleep in this creepy...
northernnewsnow.com

Winter Storm Watch in place in advance of approaching snow storm

WEATHER STORY: A Pacific low is approaching the Upper Midwest and it is expected to pack a punch starting Tuesday afternoon. We have a 30-90% chance for 8-12″ of snow, especially in Minnesota. Right now, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for large parts of MN. Don’t be too surprised, though, if alerts spread to Wisconsin and the U.P., too, as the system rumbles through our region. By Friday, we will dry up and cool down as well.
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Quiet start to an active week

The focus of the forecast remains on a snowy system that will impact mid-week travel. Our Monday is quiet with cloudy skies and rather steady temperatures. Early morning temps begin around 30 degrees, then highs stay in low to mid-30s. We stay on the mild side again tonight with lows in mid-20s, then highs climb to mid-30s on Tuesday under cloudy skies.
Hot 104.7

Highest Suicide Rate-Where Do Minnesota & South Dakota Rank

The holidays aren't so merry for some as others let loose and bring out all the bells and whistles to celebrate Christmas and bring in the New Year. There are family gatherings, company parties, and socializing after work, all during this special time of year. However, there is a sad and tragic side to the holidays.
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
KROC News

High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
