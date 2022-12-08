Tyson Foods to donate 80,000 pounds of protein to support North Carolina Community without power

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced to donate 320,000 meals to residents in Moore County, North Carolina.

The Moore County residents lost electricity caused by an attack on North Carolina’s power system.

According to the press release, Tyson Foods is partnering with the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, a Feeding America member of a food bank that supports Moore County and the surrounding areas to provide food to those affected by the power outages.

“We’re proud to help restock the families and households who lost food in their freezers or refrigerators due to the loss of power,” said Pat Bourke, business operations, Tyson Foods. “We’re working with our community partners in North Carolina to amplify their support and do our best to help those in need.”

The release also added that in 2012, as part of Tyson Foods’ Meals that Matter® disaster relief program, the company outfitted a 53-foot semi-trailer with enough refrigerated space to store up to 20,000 pounds of product for the initial response, and dry storage to transport supplies to set up a feeding site and support for Tyson cook teams.

The Meals that Matter trailer can distribute more than 100,000 meals per day to victims of disaster, first responders, volunteers, and Tyson team members, the press release stated.

Tyson Foods’ Meals that Matter® disaster relief program responded in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, flooding in Kentucky, tornadoes in Northwest Arkansas, and other natural disasters in communities across the U.S. this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.