Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions' Odds of Making the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Growing artisan food chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
'We feel abandoned over here': Residents say trash dumping on Detroit street ignored by city
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Stray cats scour piles of trash and debris along Sturtevant Street on Detroit's west side. Dasha Bowens and her three sons moved into their house three months ago - and say the pile of garbage in front of the vacant lot next door - isn't hers.
wphm.net
Minor damage reported in restaurant fire
Firefighters early this morning extinguished a kitchen fire at the Manis Restaurant on 10th Street in Port Huron. According to the Port Huron Fire Department, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building around 3:45am Tuesday morning. Port Huron fire crews responded and put out the fire which started in a stove. Only minor damage was reported to the building and the restaurant is expected to reopen once the stove is replace.
AdWeek
Jason Carr Fired from WDIV After Complaining About Station On-Air
WDIV morning host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at the Detroit NBC affiliate after he expressed frustration with co-workers on the air. The Detroit Free Press said Carr was let go sometime last week because he criticized his co-workers during a Jason Carr Live segment on December 6.
fox2detroit.com
New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
WXYZ
'Work from home' scam snags Westland man as experts warn they're on the rise
WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — There’s a new scam emerging in metro Detroit, and it takes the form of a job opportunity. The perpetrators offer people a chance to work from home, making great money. It sounds too good to be true, and it is. Michael Linblade, 24, knows...
Thieves use chains to steal ATM from Royal Oak Twp. hotel, suspects believed to be linked to other crimes
Police are searching for a group of suspects in a string of thefts, including stealing an ATM from a hotel lobby in Royal Oak Township Saturday night.
Cockroaches found on food at Detroit Popeyes, restaurant closed for ‘maintenance’
DETROIT -- A Popeyes chicken location in Detroit was closed this week for “maintenance” just days after a DoorDash driver filmed cockroaches crawling over food containers in the restaurant. According to WXYZ-Detroit, a spokesperson with the Detroit Health Department said an inspector went to the restaurant Monday and...
Jason Carr fired from Local 4 Detroit after complaining about management, report says
WDIV-TV host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at Local 4, the Detroit News reports, after he complained publicly about station management.
Detroit News
New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology
The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
Little Miss Flint Broke Down Over Lack Of Donations For Christmas Event
Activist Mari Copeny, known as Little Miss Flint, broke down during an appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show.'
Man shot to death outside Third Street Bar in Midtown Detroit, police asking public for tips identifying person of interest
Police are still searching for suspects nearly a month following a deadly shooting outside a popular Midtown Detroit bar. They’re asking for tips in locating a person of interest.
Detroit police launch investigation after getting call of decomposed body found in open field
An investigation is underway after a decomposed body was found in an empty field on Detroit’s northwest side near Lahser and Grand River Avenue.
Video Shows What It’s Like Driving Through Detroit’s Worst Streets
Detroit, Michigan isn't the most dangerous city in the United States as of right now anyway. However, it is listed as the 4th most dangerous city in America. So, without a doubt, there are some dangerous areas that most people should avoid. Last month, we introduced you to YouTuber CharlieBo313...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
Oakland County organization offers free items for foster families
(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Foster Closet hopes to provide almost everything a foster parent who takes in a child will need. Founder Michelle Austin is proud to offer her services free of charge. The organization provides items like shoes, coats, school supplies, toys and hygiene items for newborn babies and teenagers too. "The fact that I'm a mom, helps me know what my kids needed; therefore, you know, I kind of know pretty much what kids need," said Austin.She showed a large room filled with toys and other rooms filled with clothes and car seats. "In the toy room. Kids can...
Beloved trumpeter swan dies at Michigan zoo after 20 years
ROYAL OAK, MI - A Michigan zoo is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved animals. Trumpeter swan, Ron Swanson, has passed away. He had been living at the Detroit Zoo since finding sanctuary there in 2002. Zoo staff say Ron was often seen paddling around the Cotton...
Troy police have to help drunk driver put his car in park after falling asleep at stoplight
A Sterling Heights man is facing drunk driving charges after police found him asleep at the wheel while waiting for a stoplight in Troy last week.
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered for information about Detroit father who disappeared in 2019
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is still missing more than three years after he disappeared in Detroit. Dionno Denby, who is now 60, was last seen around noon on April 27, 2019, at his home at 19315 Carman. While speaking to FOX 2 in 2020, the mother of his...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 1