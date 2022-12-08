ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

wphm.net

Minor damage reported in restaurant fire

Firefighters early this morning extinguished a kitchen fire at the Manis Restaurant on 10th Street in Port Huron. According to the Port Huron Fire Department, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the building around 3:45am Tuesday morning. Port Huron fire crews responded and put out the fire which started in a stove. Only minor damage was reported to the building and the restaurant is expected to reopen once the stove is replace.
PORT HURON, MI
AdWeek

Jason Carr Fired from WDIV After Complaining About Station On-Air

WDIV morning host Jason Carr has been terminated from his job at the Detroit NBC affiliate after he expressed frustration with co-workers on the air. The Detroit Free Press said Carr was let go sometime last week because he criticized his co-workers during a Jason Carr Live segment on December 6.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New casino express market has Amazon’s 'Just Walk Out' technology

The Hollywood Casino at Greektown has a new grab-and-go Market Express pit spot that employs the use of a new technology from Amazon. The first in the city of Detroit, the Just Walk Out system allows customers to shop for snacks and refreshments and then just leave when they’re done. Shoppers insert their credit card or use their Amazon One ID upon entry and the tech knows what they picked up and put back during the visit. Cards are charged upon exit.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland County organization offers free items for foster families

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Foster Closet hopes to provide almost everything a foster parent who takes in a child will need. Founder Michelle Austin is proud to offer her services free of charge. The organization provides items like shoes, coats, school supplies, toys and hygiene items for newborn babies and teenagers too. "The fact that I'm a mom, helps me know what my kids needed; therefore, you know, I kind of know pretty much what kids need," said Austin.She showed a large room filled with toys and other rooms filled with clothes and car seats. "In the toy room.  Kids can...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
