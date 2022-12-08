ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD investigating after man injured during arrest

FOX21 is getting a first-hand look at Colorado Springs Police body cam footage of what appears to be multiple officers beating a 29-year-old black man and veteran during a routine traffic stop. CSPD investigating after man injured during arrest. FOX21 is getting a first-hand look at Colorado Springs Police body...
PUEBLO, CO
Pet Pix December, 13 2022

Pet Pix December, 13 2022
PUEBLO, CO
Celebrating Pueblo with Cornerstone Roofing & Gutter

Born and raised in Pueblo, Rory Huskin, owner of Cornerstone Roofing & Gutter joined us on Loving Living Local’s “We are Pueblo” week! Huskin talked about his favorite things in Pueblo, especially the tight knit community. Cornerstone Roofing & Gutter has been providing dependable roofing in Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Southeastern Colorado for over 40 years. They provide free inspections and insurance estimates and will work with your insurance company so your new roof is hassle free. Integrity is the cornerstone of their business.
PUEBLO, CO
We Are Pueblo: Legend Auto Care & Customs Pueblo

(SPONSORED) — Do you have a car enthusiast on your holiday list? Legend Auto Care provides auto repair, including annual car care memberships, plus they know about customizations and classic cars. In Pueblo, Krista Witiak visited the family-owned and operated business which is known to have the best automotive solutions in the area.
PUEBLO, CO
CSFD investigating home construction fire

CSFD investigating home construction fire
PUEBLO, CO
Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain tight-lipped | NewsNation Prime

Almost a month since four University of Idaho students were tragically killed and police have yet to reassure this community that they are any closer to catching a suspect. NewsNation's Nancy Loo reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/tX7udBz #Idaho #College #Killings. Idaho murders: Speculation rampant as police remain …. Almost a...
PUEBLO, CO
John Wristen announces retirement

John Wristen announces retirement
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado eggs going cage-free

Prices may rise for eggs now that Colorado is going cage-free. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
COLORADO STATE
We Are Pueblo: Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum

It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem.
PUEBLO, CO
GIVE! Campaign 2022: Millibo Art Theatre

GIVE! Campaign 2022: Millibo Art Theatre
PUEBLO, CO
FOX21 News: We are Pueblo

FOX21 News: We are Pueblo
PUEBLO, CO
Congrats Cameron! Welcome to the Mug Club

(SPONSORED) — Congrats to this week’s Dunkin’ Mug Club winner, Cameron Prudencio of Colorado Springs!. Dunkin’ and Loving Living Local have partnered to bring you the Mug Club contest. It’s easy; all you need to do is go online to FOX21news.com/contests, fill out the form, and watch every Monday to see if you’re the winner, just like Cameron.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Be the master of your dining experience with King Buffet!

(SPONSORED) — King Buffet in Colorado Springs has a Mongolian grill that lets you be the head chef. Mongolian barbecue fans have a chance to create almost endless stir-fry possibilities, so Nova and Krista put that to the test and made a meal to remember!. King Buffet understands the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Holiday Pop-Up Shops

The two pop-up shops open in downtown are Artist Jack Denton and Moondog Music Shop.
PUEBLO, CO
13th annual Christmas tree giveaway

13th annual Christmas tree giveaway
PUEBLO, CO
CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges | Early Morning

Concerns are growing nationwide for rapidly increasing cases of what health officials have deemed a tripledemic: the flu, RSV, and COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again urging the public to wear face masks indoors. #Tripledemic #Flu #RSV. CDC urges masking return as tripledemic surges...
PUEBLO, CO

