Former Judge Jameson challenges November election, claims incoming Judge Moore carried out a 'plot' and used misleading tactics to win

Read full article on original website
TiredoftheStupidity
5d ago
Unfortunately this is the world we live in, allegations do not have to be true, just bad enough for people to believe they are true and coupled with the “get over it sore loser” mentality is not how I would expect a person with integrity to respond arrogance is not better. Here a woman who was told first hand about the complaint plan gives question to the validity of the opponents claims she campaigned on, or is being the best mudslinger better than being the one that will do the job the people expect. Sad times people.
Reply
3
Related
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken Fiscal Court honors outgoing commissioner and county attorney
The McCracken County Fiscal Court held its final meeting of the year on Monday. During the meeting, Judge Executive Craig Clymer and commissioners heard updates on economic development in the county, as well as from the growth of Tennessee Riverline. After those presentations, the court took time to honor outgoing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely stepping down, gives heartfelt goodbye
MAYFIELD, KY — Mayfield City Attorney Bo Neely is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities. Neely has served as the city's attorney since 2020, and he handled a large amount of the city's complex recovery process after the December 2021 tornado outbreak with the federal government and other national organizations. His own law office was destroyed in the tornado outbreak.
whvoradio.com
Law License Suspension Recommended For Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling
A Kentucky Supreme Court trial commissioner has recommended to the Kentucky Bar Association that Christian County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling be suspended from practicing law for five years following several months of testimony. The report came after the Kentucky Supreme Court issued a show-cause order in May to determine...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky man charged with attempted murder of a peace officer in southern Illinois
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — A Salem, Kentucky, man is charged with attempted murder of a peace office after the Hardin County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a high-speed chase during which he allegedly tried to crash into law enforcement vehicles. The sheriff's office says deputies tried...
KFVS12
16 year old in Lyon Co., Ky. accused of arson, plotting to ‘assassinate’ or shoot 2 of his relatives
LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky teenager is accused of arson and plotting to “assassinate” or shoot two of his relatives. A 16 year old was taken into custody on two counts of solicitation to commit assault in the first degree, one count of theft by unlawful taking - firearm and one count of arson in the third degree.
Final 6 members of ‘Gangster Disciples’ get multi-year sentences in racketeering, drug trafficking conspiracy
The final six members of a gang that committed numerous violent crimes throughout Middle Tennessee were sentenced last week in U.S. District Court, the Department of Justice announced Monday.
wfcnnews.com
Man leads officers on 105 mph+ chase in Hardin, Saline County
HARDIN COUNTY - A Kentucky man has been charged with the attempted murder of a police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two Southern Illinois counties. In the late hours of December 10th, sheriff's deputies in Hardin County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Rebuilds gives final report to Mayfield City Council as rebuilding gears up
MAYFIELD, KY — One year after deadly tornadoes moved through the Local 6 area, the Mayfield City Council is getting a look at what the future of rebuilding could look like. Mayfield Rebuilds gave a presentation to the city council on Monday, as the city's urban planner gets ready to make designs for redevelopment.
wkdzradio.com
Eddyville Correctional Officer Indicted On Rape Charge
A former Kentucky State Penitentiary Correctional Officer has been indicted on a rape charge. Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday that prosecution by his office resulted in the indictment of 38-year old Trista Fox, of Fredonia, on a single count of third-degree rape, a Class D Felony. Assistant Attorney General...
wkdzradio.com
Lyon County Juvenile Charged With Arson, Theft, Solicitation
A 16-year old juvenile in Lyon County has been charged in connection to a November house fire and attempting to solicit others to shoot two of his family members. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, his office was notified Wednesday about a possible incident that a juvenile student may attempt to bring a firearm to school. He says when the student arrived at the high school, he was detained by deputies along with two other students that were detained to obtain additional information.
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided Tuesday, Dec. 13. A death investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Mo. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri...
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County woman pleads guilty to wanton endangerment after children exposed to meth
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Graves County, Kentucky, woman accused of exposing children in her care to methamphetamine pleaded guilty Tuesday to wanton endangerment charges. Graves County Commonwealth's Attorney Richie Kemp says Aaliyah Pilcher pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree possession of methamphetamine on the first offense. In a news release about the guilty plea, Kemp says Pilcher will be sentenced to four years in prison.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested in Graves County after sheriff’s deputy finds 3 masked men
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face multiple charges after sheriff’s deputies found three masked men, two with handguns. Montez Elmore, 21, of Lexington faces six counts of complicity to commit robbery in the first degree and 15 counts of complicity to commit kidnapping. Jonte Hensley, 24,...
radionwtn.com
Paris Man Sentenced To Federal Prison
Jackson, Tenn.–Jimmy Horton, Jr., 54, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of over 50 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. According to information presented in court, on March 14, 2020, officers with...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect charged, both identified after threat made to St. Mary School System
Paducah police have charged one of two suspects accused of threats made toward St. Mary School System. St. Mary Director Monica Hayden said Paducah Police received a call from a Kentucky resident that was contacted on FaceTime by an unknown group text. Once on a call with the unknown individuals, a statement was reportedly made in regards to a school shooting.
wpsdlocal6.com
Update: 11-year-olds responsible for school threat, St. Mary to resume classes Tuesday
PADUCAH — St. Mary School System Director Monica Hayden says a threat has been resolved, offering more details about the event — which caused a closure Monday morning. According to a follow-up from Hayden, a Kentucky resident reported receiving a FaceTime request from an unknown group text. They say once they were on the call, "a statement was made concerning a threat to St. Mary." Hayden says police determined the source of the call were two 11-year-olds with no connection to St. Mary or means to carry out the threat made.
wpsdlocal6.com
Nationwide report shows 'maternity care deserts' in Local 6 region, illustrates lack of maternity care access in rural areas
PADUCAH — In the United States, 6.9 million women and nearly 500,000 births are affected by a lack of access to quality maternity care, according to a report from the March of Dimes. The national nonprofit, which focuses on health care improvements for mothers and babies, says there are...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jewish high school students volunteer in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — A group of 12 students from the Yeshiva University High School for Boys in New York are in Mayfield, Kentucky, helping with ongoing cleanup efforts after last December's deadly tornado outbreak. The group is focusing on long-term disaster relief. On Monday, the boys helped rebuild structures...
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
wkms.org
Mayfield City Council rezones parts of historic downtown to aid in tornado recovery
The Mayfield City Council approved a motion on Monday to begin rezoning a section of their downtown severely impacted by the December 2021 tornado outbreak. The city identified a number of downtown blocks – including 7th and 8th streets – as a “red zone” in June, putting the area under a building permit freeze to give the city’s planning committees time to decide how the space would be rebuilt.
Comments / 6