TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
ComicBook
Steam Brings Back Removed Game, Another Potentially Returning Soon
Steam and Ubisoft have brought back a previously delisted game and it looks like it's about to bring back another. The latter is perhaps the more significant of the pair of games, and it's Watch Dogs: Legion. At the moment of publishing, the Watch Dogs games has not been added back to Steam, however, today Ubisoft randomly launched a sale for the series on the platform. When you consider Ubisoft has gradually been bringing its PC games locked behind UPlay to Steam, this is more noteworthy than normal. The sale runs until December 19, so it could happen this week. That said, it hasn't happened yet. What has happened is that Anno 1800 has been brought back.
ComicBook
Fortnite Leak Reveals Some Major Gameplay Changes
A new Fortnite leak has revealed some movement mechanics coming to the game in the future, presumably sometime during Chapter 4, and if the leak is accurate it could spell some massive changes to the flow and meta of the free-to-play battle royale game. The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent of many Fortnite dataminers, all of which have been digging through the files of the game's Chapter 4 update, which in turn has revealed a variety of things Epic Games is working on for Chapter 4 and beyond.
dotesports.com
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming
Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
ComicBook
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 team unveils release plan for next DPS, tank & support heroes
Overwatch 2’s Lead Hero Designer has revealed the team’s plans to release upcoming heroes and it’s good news for support mains. The newest Overwatch 2 hero, Ramattra, was released on December 6 and while the community is still mixed about how he’ll perform, we already know what to expect for the upcoming characters.
dotesports.com
So, how will Call of Duty actually run on Nintendo Switch?
The first thing that springs to mind when Microsoft declared it would be bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo devices after their acquisition of Activision-Blizzard (pending approval), by locking in a 10-year deal (also still, at this time, pending approval) is how well would actually it run on Nintendo Switch platforms?
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
ComicBook
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
ComicBook
New PlayStation Freebie Available Now
It's hard to beat getting something for free, and PlayStation is giving fans of Sackboy: A Big Adventure a nice extra for all versions of the game. The freebie in question is an Emote Pack that players can use in the game, which features the titular hero licking a lollipop, sharing some love, and more. The Emote Pack is available to claim in all versions of Sackboy: A Big Adventure which means fans can snag it on console as well as on PC! It doesn't look like there's any kind of deadline to claim the Emote Pack, but players might want to do so soon, just in case.
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
ComicBook
New Justice League Open-World Game Announced
A new open-world Justice League game dubbed DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos has been announced for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Being developed by PHL Collective and polished by Outright Games, the title is pitched as an open-world action-adventure game and it's set to release worldwide on March 10, 2023. A price point has not been disclosed, but the announcement has been accompanied by an announcement trailer that confirms two-player local co-op.
ComicBook
PS1 Classic Reportedly Getting Remake on PS5
A new rumor about an upcoming PS5 game rumor will have PS1 fans, in particular, excited if it's true. And if you've been paying attention to the PS5 rumor mill the past couple of years, it's a rumor we've heard rumblings of before here and there. More specifically, according to a new rumor, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works and has been in the works "for years." And like some previous scuttlebutt has suggested, the remake is a PS5 exclusive.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
IGN
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Preorder Bonus Details About the Upcoming Respawn game out including a Blaster
Some new information about the much-anticipated sequel of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has just made its way to the internet. According to the reports, pre-order bonuses for both the regular and Deluxe editions of the game have been revealed. The details about Pre-order perks came just hours after the...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
Engadget
Xbox will start charging $70 for some Series X/S games
Has confirmed it will increase the prices of some of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. Specifically, major games built for Xbox Series X/S will cost $10 more in the US, including , and . Regional price increases may vary. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical...
ComicBook
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is finally live alongside patch notes that reveal the "highlights" of the update. Unfortunately, an exhaustive list of changes has not been provided by CD Projekt Red, as it would be far too long because, as you can see, even the "highlights" version of the patch notes is extensive.
