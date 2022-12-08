A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.

2 DAYS AGO