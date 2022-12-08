ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley Was So Excited For Her 'Star Trek' Role That She Slept With The Ears On

 4 days ago
Since the news broke of Kirstie Alley‘s sudden death at the age of 71, many stars who have worked with Kirstie came forward to share stories about her. The director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Nicholas Meyer, opened up about working with Kirstie on the film and how she was so excited to get the role.

He said that she was “was so passionate or enthusiastic or entranced by the role or she was an over sleeper – that she wore the ears to bed. She didn’t take them off.” Even though Nicholas said that she “faked” her resume before her audition, she did so well at the reading that he wanted her in the sequel.

Kirstie Alley reportedly slept with her Vulcan ears on after getting ‘Star Trek’ role

STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN, Kirstie Alley, 1982. (c)Paramount. Courtesy: Everett Collection

Nicholas added, “We were looking for Saavik, and I found myself seated with this stunningly attractive woman with this amazing pair of eyes and big mane of hair. She had this strangely merry aspect, which I was later to learn was absolutely a characteristic of her. I recall that she came from Wichita.”

STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN, Kirstie Alley, Leonard Nimoy, 1982 / Everett Collection

He continued about her audition, “I don’t think she was trying to be original, or as some might imprecisely call ‘kooky,’ but she nailed it. What was impressive about her reading was that she didn’t inject her own, as I called it, ‘merry personality’ into it. I don’t know if she had enough experience, but she had enough intuition to do what the role called for.”

STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN, Kirstie Alley, 1982. (c)Paramount. Courtesy: Everett Collection.

Kirstie, unfortunately, passed away from cancer, which her children say was only recently discovered. She is best known for her roles in Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and more.

