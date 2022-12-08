Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Suitland High School Students Return to Class One Day After Campus Shooting Injures Ninth Grader
Suitland High School students are returning to the classroom one day after shots were fired on campus, hospitalizing one 14-year-old in and prompting police to take another ninth-grade student into custody. Buses could be seen rolling into the school parking lot in Forestville, Maryland, not quite 24 hours after the...
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
WUSA
Safety concerns after Suitland High School shooting
One day after a 14-year-old freshman was shot on campus. Nathan Baca was there as school let out - talking to parents about what safety.
Teen injured, another arrested after shooting near Suitland High School
Prince George’s County police said Thursday that one person was injured in a shooting outside Suitland High School.
UPDATED: Maryland High School Placed On Lockdown After Reported Shooting
Suitland High School in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting was reported on school grounds, police said.The shooting happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, though no information about a possible gunman or victims was immediately released by school officials or police investigat…
WUSA
Parents outraged after shooting at Suitland High School
For hours -- parents couldn't get in touch with their children because of a lockdown. Police tell us it took place after a fight near the football field.
Nottingham MD
Police seek to identify vehicle, driver involved in fatal Baltimore County crash
TOWON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just after 11:45 a.m. on September 1, 2022 at W. Seminary Avenue and Roundtop Court in Timonium (21093). Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the pictured pickup truck, trailer, and driver. The...
Gas Station Employee Fatally Shot; Suspect Still At Large
Montgomery County Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee Thursday afternoon at the Shell gas station (Dash In) in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in White Oak. “On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County...
mocoshow.com
Man Armed With Shotgun Robs Restaurant in Briggs Chaney MarketPlace Wednesday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Briggs Chaney Road and Columbia Pike at approximately 7:32 pm on Wednesday night for the report of an attempted commercial armed robbery that occurred at Karen’s Seafood in the Briggs Chaney MarketPlace shopping center. The suspect is described as a black...
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
mocoshow.com
Shooting at Shell Gas Station Thursday Afternoon Now Confirmed as Homicide
4:11pm Update per MCPD: MCPD PIO is en route to a confirmed homicide in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting occurred at approximately 3PM on Thursday at the White Oak Shell/Dash In gas station/convenience store on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, MD (Montgomery County). The victim was shot and critically injured. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
WHSV
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
WTOP
More than 2 dozen Metrobus routes see schedule improvements
Starting Sunday, bus riders in the D.C. area will see improvement on more than two dozen routes. There will be improvements in bus service along 29 busy routes — 14 in the District, 11 in Maryland and four in Virginia. Those routes include:. DC: 70, A4, D2, D6, D8,...
DC's former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety didn't want to leave post after assault arrest
WASHINGTON — For the first time since he was cleared of assault charges, D.C.’s former Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart is talking about his time as the District’s top public safety official while defending his record on crime. “Of course, I do,” Geldart said when...
barredindc.com
An Real-Life H Street Speakeasy Shut Down by DC
On Wednesday (12/7), the DC ABC Board ordered a bar operating in a former barbershop space at 705 H St. NE to cease and desist operating as a bar. The bar, Christopher’s Lounge, does not have a liquor license (nor the correct regulatory licensing), and you can’t do that. ABRA investigators were not apparently tipped off, they just spotted it while doing their rounds the Saturday night before Thanksgiving. The investigators checked social media to confirm.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
Nottingham MD
Water main break reported in Bowleys Quarters
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—A water main break in Bowleys Quarters has left several residents without water. The rupture was reported on Sunday morning in the 900-block of Bowleys Quarters Road (21220). The break has caused extensive damage to the roadway and many homes are currently without service. Crews are on-site...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s Sets Opening Date for First D.C. Metro Area Location
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s has announced that the restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Bay Net
Annapolis Lottery Player Wins $50,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000. He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win. The 57-year-old...
