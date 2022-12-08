ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
Shooting at Shell Gas Station Thursday Afternoon Now Confirmed as Homicide

4:11pm Update per MCPD: MCPD PIO is en route to a confirmed homicide in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Ave. Montgomery County Police is investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. According to our public safety reporter Cordell Pugh, the shooting occurred at approximately 3PM on Thursday at the White Oak Shell/Dash In gas station/convenience store on the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak, MD (Montgomery County). The victim was shot and critically injured. This story will be updated with additional information as it becomes available. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
WHITE OAK, MD
More than 2 dozen Metrobus routes see schedule improvements

Starting Sunday, bus riders in the D.C. area will see improvement on more than two dozen routes. There will be improvements in bus service along 29 busy routes — 14 in the District, 11 in Maryland and four in Virginia. Those routes include:. DC: 70, A4, D2, D6, D8,...
VIRGINIA STATE
An Real-Life H Street Speakeasy Shut Down by DC

On Wednesday (12/7), the DC ABC Board ordered a bar operating in a former barbershop space at 705 H St. NE to cease and desist operating as a bar. The bar, Christopher’s Lounge, does not have a liquor license (nor the correct regulatory licensing), and you can’t do that. ABRA investigators were not apparently tipped off, they just spotted it while doing their rounds the Saturday night before Thanksgiving. The investigators checked social media to confirm.
Beyond MoCo: Hospital Employee is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

Prince George’s County man wins second-tier Mega Millions. Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerballjackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win? For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Water main break reported in Bowleys Quarters

BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD—A water main break in Bowleys Quarters has left several residents without water. The rupture was reported on Sunday morning in the 900-block of Bowleys Quarters Road (21220). The break has caused extensive damage to the roadway and many homes are currently without service. Crews are on-site...
BOWLEYS QUARTERS, MD
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days

Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
MARYLAND STATE
Raising Cane’s Sets Opening Date for First D.C. Metro Area Location

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s has announced that the restaurant will officially open on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
Annapolis Lottery Player Wins $50,000 On Gold Rush Scratch-Off

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery player from Anne Arundel County picked up a second-tier prize on a $30 scratch-off that was an exciting $50,000. He bought a $2,000,000 Gold Rush instant ticket, scratched off the latex and realized he had matched numbers for the big win. The 57-year-old...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

