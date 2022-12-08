Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's 9-Year Prison Sentence: Shocking Details Emerge Of ‘Hellish’ Russian Penal Colony
Shocking details have emerged regarding the “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions Brittney Griner is set to face in the Russian penal colony where she will serve her nine-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling development comes as the United States continues to work with Russia in an effort to bring the 32-year-old imprisoned WNBA star home.The new details also come just a few short weeks after Griner’s sentencing appeal was denied, meaning the convicted basketball player is set to be transferred to IK-2 – an infamous Russian penal colony described by many as one of the worst prisons in the nation.According...
Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’
Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
Pentagon fears Viktor Bout, the so-called 'Merchant of Death' the US swapped for Brittney Griner, could restart his old arms business
A senior defense official said people in Africa who had been working to curb Viktor Bout's influence there probably felt "disappointment inside."
Griner in 'good spirits' in US after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner has returned to the United States, nearly 10 months after the basketball star's detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm
Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap for convicted arms dealer
Brittney Griner, a WNBA and Olympic champion, will be returning to the U.S. in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout, a U.S. official told Fox News on Thursday.
Nearly 34 Years After Lockerbie Bombing, Libyan Suspect Appears in US Court
More than three decades after a bomb brought down Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing everyone aboard, a former Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb appeared Monday in federal court, charged with an act of international terrorism. The extradition of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi...
USOPC Sees ‘Impossible' Hurdle to Russian Return to Olympics
The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee conceded it would be “impossible” to monitor which athletes have supported the war in Ukraine if a plan is devised to allow some Russians to compete as neutrals in international competitions, and potentially the Olympics. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons...
Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An effort to ban most abortions in Iowa was blocked Monday by a state judge who upheld a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. Current state law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision that blocked a bill she had signed into law the previous year. That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected — the “fetal heartbeat” concept — which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.
Putin: ‘No other questions are being discussed’ after Brittney Griner prisoner swap
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the prisoner swap of Brittney Griner and arms dealer Viktor Bout on Friday, saying the exchange was the “initiative of the United States,” adding that “no other questions are being discussed.”Dec. 9, 2022.
Trust Between the West and Russia Has Been Destroyed, NATO Chief Says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said a level of trust that had been established during a rapprochement between Western nations and Russia in recent decades had been destroyed by Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine. Stoltenberg's comments come as the war in Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down over the winter...
BBC
Brittney Griner: Russia frees US basketball star in swap with arms dealer Viktor Bout
The US and Russia have exchanged jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, held in an American prison for 12 years. President Joe Biden said Griner was safe and on a plane home from the United Arab Emirates. "I'm glad to say Brittney's in good...
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Challenging Mar-A-Lago Document Seizure After Appeals Court Ends Special Master Review
President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging the government's access to materials seized from his Florida resort home was formally dismissed. Judge Aileen Cannon's order came after Trump declined to appeal a higher-court ruling that stopped a special master from reviewing the materials taken in the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. The raid...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas
The founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, according to authorities. The Attorney General for the Bahamas said in a statement Monday that the Royal Bahamas police arrested the Bankman-Fried after the U.S. notified them of criminal charges against the ex-billionaire, noting […]
Lockerbie Bombing: What to Know About the 1988 Attack on Pam Am Flight 103
The announcement Sunday that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack and longstanding efforts to pursue those responsible. The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the...
Iran Executes Second Protester After Rapid Trial as EU Plans More Sanctions
Twenty-three year old Majidreza Rahnavard was put to death in a public hanging less than a month after his arrest, with pictures showing his body hanging from a crane. Activist group Iranian Human Rights, which is monitoring Iran's protests, says that at least 488 people have been killed since that time, with another 18,200 detained.
NBC Chicago
Police in China Arrest Gang Who Laundered $1.7 Billion Via Crypto Even After Beijing's Crackdown
Police in China arrested 63 people accused of laundering as much as 12 billion Chinese yuan ($1.7 billion) via cryptocurrency. Starting from May 2021, the criminal gang allegedly used the proceeds from illicit sources including pyramid schemes, fraud and gambling and converted it into the cryptocurrency tether. The gang are...
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Body Returned to US
The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said. The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy...
Gaza Authorities Discover Over 60 Tombs, Some Dating to 2nd Century
Hamas authorities in Gaza on Sunday announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era. Work crews have been excavating the site since it was discovered last January during preparations for an Egyptian-funded housing project. Hiyam al-Bitar, a researcher from the...
Biden Called Gay Marriage ‘Inevitable' and Soon It'll Be Law
A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles, where he disclosed not...
