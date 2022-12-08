ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

RadarOnline

Brittney Griner's 9-Year Prison Sentence: Shocking Details Emerge Of ‘Hellish’ Russian Penal Colony

Shocking details have emerged regarding the “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions Brittney Griner is set to face in the Russian penal colony where she will serve her nine-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling development comes as the United States continues to work with Russia in an effort to bring the 32-year-old imprisoned WNBA star home.The new details also come just a few short weeks after Griner’s sentencing appeal was denied, meaning the convicted basketball player is set to be transferred to IK-2 – an infamous Russian penal colony described by many as one of the worst prisons in the nation.According...
The Week

Why Russia would only trade Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way to San Antonio, Texas, and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout is back in Moscow after a prisoner exchange Thursday morning in the United Arab Emirates. From the U.S. perspective, it wasn't a fair trade: Griner had just started her 9-year sentence at a remote penal colony for possessing a small amount of hashish oil, while Bout was 11 years into a 25-year sentence for organizing the sale of a hefty arsenal of heavy weapons to a buyers he believed represented Colombia's FARC rebels. He told undercover U.S. agents he knew the weapons could be...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’

Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

USOPC Sees ‘Impossible' Hurdle to Russian Return to Olympics

The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee conceded it would be “impossible” to monitor which athletes have supported the war in Ukraine if a plan is devised to allow some Russians to compete as neutrals in international competitions, and potentially the Olympics. USOPC chair Susanne Lyons...
The Associated Press

Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An effort to ban most abortions in Iowa was blocked Monday by a state judge who upheld a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. Current state law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision that blocked a bill she had signed into law the previous year. That law prohibited abortions once cardiac activity can be detected — the “fetal heartbeat” concept — which usually happens around six weeks of pregnancy and is often before many women know they’re pregnant.
IOWA STATE
NBC Chicago

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Challenging Mar-A-Lago Document Seizure After Appeals Court Ends Special Master Review

President Donald Trump's lawsuit challenging the government's access to materials seized from his Florida resort home was formally dismissed. Judge Aileen Cannon's order came after Trump declined to appeal a higher-court ruling that stopped a special master from reviewing the materials taken in the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago. The raid...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

The founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency platform FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, according to authorities. The Attorney General for the Bahamas said in a statement Monday that the Royal Bahamas police arrested the Bankman-Fried after the U.S. notified them of criminal charges against the ex-billionaire, noting […]
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Chicago

Lockerbie Bombing: What to Know About the 1988 Attack on Pam Am Flight 103

The announcement Sunday that a Libyan man suspected in the 1988 bombing of a passenger jet has been taken into U.S. custody put the spotlight back on the notorious terrorist attack and longstanding efforts to pursue those responsible. The suspect, Abu Agila Mas’ud Kheir Al-Marimi, is accused of building the...
NBC Chicago

Iran Executes Second Protester After Rapid Trial as EU Plans More Sanctions

Twenty-three year old Majidreza Rahnavard was put to death in a public hanging less than a month after his arrest, with pictures showing his body hanging from a crane. Activist group Iranian Human Rights, which is monitoring Iran's protests, says that at least 488 people have been killed since that time, with another 18,200 detained.
NBC Chicago

Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl's Body Returned to US

The body and possessions of soccer journalist Grant Wahl were repatriated to the United States on Monday after his death last week while covering the World Cup in Qatar, a senior State Department official said. The official said Wahl’s remains and his belongings arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Chicago

Gaza Authorities Discover Over 60 Tombs, Some Dating to 2nd Century

Hamas authorities in Gaza on Sunday announced the discovery of over 60 tombs in an ancient burial site dating back to the Roman era. Work crews have been excavating the site since it was discovered last January during preparations for an Egyptian-funded housing project. Hiyam al-Bitar, a researcher from the...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

