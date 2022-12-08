ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toilets spew invisible aerosol plumes with every flush – and scientists used high-powered lasers to illuminate and photograph them

By John Crimaldi
 4 days ago
Retired at last
4d ago

Close lid before flushing. Never store toothbrushes uncovered. Never leave cups uncovered. Wipe counter surfaces after use and clean water taps. Have done this for years. This is not a new study. Studies like this have been out for years.

Lisa Ivie
3d ago

Great, some overpaid scientists with grant money telling you to do what your grandmother told you to do- shut the lid.

Ju Ju
3d ago

Stop running and hiding from every germ that exists. Doing so just lowers your immunity. We need germs to survive

