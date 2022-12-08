East Bidwell Street in Folsom restricted to one lane due to water line leak, city says

The city of Folsom responded to a water line leak on East Bidwell Street on Thursday morning.

Traveling eastbound, lanes between Coloma Street and Glenn Drive were restricted to one lane for repairs, which began around 8 a.m., according to the city’s Twitter account .

Crews were able to fix the leak and restore service to the area around 1 p.m., city officials said.

