ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

East Bidwell Street in Folsom restricted to one lane due to water line leak, city says

By Alex Muegge
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lb7NX_0jbzBgDv00

The city of Folsom responded to a water line leak on East Bidwell Street on Thursday morning.

Traveling eastbound, lanes between Coloma Street and Glenn Drive were restricted to one lane for repairs, which began around 8 a.m., according to the city’s Twitter account .

Crews were able to fix the leak and restore service to the area around 1 p.m., city officials said.

Get Folsom news delivered to your inbox

Sign up here to receive our free weekly Bee Connected newsletter, where we catch up on news in Folsom — dining, shopping, real estate, schools, events and more.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRA.com

Sierra snowstorm causes delays, closures on Highway 50

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Travel on Highway 50 in the Sierra was slow-going for drivers on Sunday. There were intermittent closures due to avalanche control operations and cars spinning out. "Long drive, kind of nerve-racking," said Esperanza Avalos, who was headed east to Reno from Hollister. She got...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Newly upgraded Sacramento West Wind Drive-In set for full reopening after fire

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 shut down from Colfax to Stateline

(KTXL) — Due to multiple spinouts and whiteout conditions along Interstate 80 in the Sierra it is being shut down and vehicles will be turned around, according to Caltrans District 3. Motorists heading eastbound will be turned around at Colfax and westbound drivers will be turned around at Stateline. There is currently no estimated reopening […]
COLFAX, CA
FOX40

Two people injured in North Highlands crash

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m. The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the […]
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
KCRA.com

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in North Highlands, authorities say

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Sunday, authorities said. The crash happened near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Four vehicles were involved in the crash, authorities said. Two people were taken to the hospital...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
FOX40

SMUD restores power to nearly 1,000 customers within two hours

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Municipal Utility District Outage Map is reporting that several hundred customers across the county are without power Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., FOX40 reported 1,533 customers were without power and at 3:30 p.m. the utility provider’s outage map showed 628 customers were without power. The outage map does not provide the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sierra Sun

Update: Heavy snow, strong winds lead to closure of Interstate 80

Update 5:45 p.m.: California State Route 267 is closed from Truckee to Tahoe Vista. Traffic is also being held on U.S. Highway 50 in South Lake Tahoe for avalanche control on Echo Summit. Update 4:25 p.m.: Officials have updated traffic controls on Interstate 80. Eastbound traffic is being turned around...
TRUCKEE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento sheriff's office helicopter makes emergency landing in Rancho Cordova field

RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field in Rancho Cordova.A spokesperson with the sheriff's office did not specify what caused the landing but said no one on board was injured. Air operations deputies were reportedly doing patrols when they had to come down.Though it was not a crash, the hard landing led to some damage on the bottom of the chopper.The location was the area of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, east of Mather Airport.A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson said crews are working to figure out how to get the chopper out of the field.No further details were released at this time.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

49K+
Followers
697
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy