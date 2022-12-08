Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Robbing Brooklyn Bishop, Third Suspect Is Still WantedAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowGreysonNew York City, NY
Related
BHA negotiates purchase of historic Head Start building
The Bayonne Housing Authority (BHA) is negotiating to purchase the current Head Start program location in the city for $2.1 million, according to Law Director Jay Coffey. Run by the Bayonne Economic Opportunity Foundation (BEOF), Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from low-income families from birth to age five by enhancing their cognitive, social, and emotional development. According to its mission statement, Head Start programs aim to provide a learning environment that supports children’s growth in areas such as language, literacy, and social and emotional development.
Prior to state approval for recreational cannabis sales, workers at Harmony Dispensary unionized
Secaucus’ Harmony Dispensary recently made headlines after getting state approval to expand from medical cannabis sales to recreational adult-use sales. However, what went somewhat under the radar was that, at the end of October, the workers of the dispensary unionized. On Oct. 22, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW)...
Assemblywoman Jimenez to run on ticket with Cirillo in West New York
State Assemblywoman Angelica Jimenez, who represents the 32nd Legislative District encompassing much of North Hudson, has announced she will run on a ticket with West New York Commissioner of Public Affairs and mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo in the upcoming 2023 municipal election. Jimenez joins Commissioner of Revenue and Finance Margarita...
Bayonne Dry Dock christens new Mobile Boat Hauler
Bayonne Dry Dock and Repair Corporation (BDD) christened the Northeast’s largest mobile boat lift on the New Jersey waterfront on Dec. 9. BDD, founded in 1997 by President Michael Cranston, is a full-service ship repair outfit with a 1092 foot drydock, a 1280 metric ton (1410 US ton) Mobile Boat Hauler (MBH) and 1,600 feet of wet berth space. Over 300 employees, 85 percent of them minority according to BDD, come to work daily at BDD to support drydock, MBH and facility maintenance projects.
Mayor Bhalla announces historic acquisition of Union Dry Dock
In an effort to expand development in the city of Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced this week that the city has taken ownership of the Union Dry Dock waterfront property. “Make no mistake about it, the Union Dry Dock property is now in the hands of the City of Hoboken,” said Mayor Bhalla in a tweet put out earlier today. “I would also like to extend my gratitude to Governor Phil Murphy and State Senator Brian P. Stack. Without Governor Murphy’s assistance, New Jersey’s residents would not realize the quality of life and environmental benefits of this acquisition,” added the mayor.
Portside tenants voice concerns over 30% rent increases
“No filing, no exemption,” said tenants from Portside Towers who stood in front of Jersey City council members, pleading to follow through with city rent control ordinances as tenants faced rent increases of over 30 percent. “Who is at fault starts to shift, when there is an awareness, like...
Hudson Regional Hospital fined $63,000 by NJDOH over weapons cache
Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus is facing $63,000 in fines from the New Jersey Department of Health after a weapons cache was discovered at the facility in July. That month, law enforcement uncovered the weapons after investigating a bomb threat at the hospital. While it was ultimately a hoax, over 38 different types of weapons were discovered at Hudson Regional Hospital.
Wainstein to challenge Sacco for North Bergen mayor again in 2023
On Dec. 2, in front of a standing-room-only crowd at The Boulevard, local businessman Larry Wainstein announced his candidacy for mayor of North Bergen. According to Wainstein’s campaign, despite capacity limitations, hundreds of more supporters rallied in the parking lot to “show their commitment to bringing change to their North Hudson community.”
BAYONNE BRIEFS
The Bayonne Community Interfaith Choir will hold its Winter Concert in front of City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. The event promises holiday favorites and music for all ages. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Rev. Dorothy Patterson at 201-858-6132.
Bayonne City Council proposes ordinance to continue rent control
Bayonne is continuing rent control of certain units for another year. At its November meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance that would do that by amending and supplementing the general ordinances of the city of Bayonne, Chapter 16, entitled Rent Control. The ordinance would extend rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
HUDSON REPORTER BRIEFS
Hudson municipalities hold annual Christmas tree lightings. On Dec. 8, the city of Hoboken in conjunction with the city’s Business Alliance held the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on this Thursday, Dec. 8. The event took place at 11th and Washington streets. Santa Claus arrived not on a sleigh but...
Two Newark assailants charged with shooting death of 16-year-old
Two Newark men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Kaheem Taylor in Jersey City March 29, 2021 according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. Khalil Kelley, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, with a separate charge of an unlawful possession...
Poems of Gratitude and Hope
Jersey City’s 2020-2022 Poet Laureate, Susan Justiniano | RescuePoetix hosts Poems of Gratitude, featuring creatives Renes “Pudge” Cruz (Jersey City) and Lisa “Rubi G” Ventura (Washington Heights NY/Central NJ) in an environment that is conducive to creativity and culture, share their experiences through workshop prompts, participant engagement, poetry, spoken word performances.
The bells of St. Joseph’s toll again
On Dec. 1, the city of Bayonne held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new bell and clock tower in Fitzpatrick Park at 27th Street and Avenue C. The tower is the new home for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church. The bells were saved from the church at the corner of Avenue E and 25th Street prior to its demolition.
North Bergen nixes proposed parking rules for Aschoff Place during snowstorms
North Bergen has let die an ordinance that would have prohibited parking on a portion of Aschoff Place during a snowstorm. The ordinance would have temporarily prohibited parking on a portion of a street when it snows. According to the ordinance, due to the configuration of certain streets in the Township of North Bergen, there was a need to prohibit parking during times when there is an accumulation of snow in order to allow plows to effectively operate.
Weehawken holds hearing for 2023 budget totaling over $56 million
Weehawken has held a public hearing on its 2023 budget totaling $56,562,190. Mayor Richard Turner and the Township Council did so at its Nov. 21 meeting. This comes after they introduced the budget and sent it to the state Local Finance Board for approval in October. At the November meeting, the budget was not adopted because the township was waiting to hear back from the state.
Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Grand Opening of Mercy House Today
Today, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Respect Life Office welcomed the opening of its second location of The Mercy House located at 20 Greenville Ave. in Jersey City. The Archdiocese of Newark serves 1.3 million Catholics throughout Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. Similar to the original Newark Mercy House, the Jersey City location will provide nonperishable food, clothing, baby supplies and furniture and help people seeking work and housing assistance, as previously reported by the Hudson Reporter.
West New York school board trustee removed by NJSEC
A West New York Board of Education Trustee has been removed from his seat by the New Jersey School Ethics Commission (NJSEC). Trustee Ismail Dalia was appointed to the nine-member volunteer school board in January 2021 and re-elected under the “Your Children’s Future” slate in April of that year.
West New York Commissioner Margarita Guzman joins ‘West New York Forward Team’
West New York Commissioner of Revenue and Finance Margarita Guzman has announced she is running on a slate with Commissioner of Public Affairs and mayoral candidate Cosmo Cirillo, Ph.D. Cirillo recently announced his intentions to run for mayor of West New York in 2023. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez is not expected...
Woman fatally struck by tractor trailer on Tonnelle Avenue
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit and the North Bergen Police Department are investigating a crash on Tonnelle Avenue that left one pedestrian dead on Friday, December 9, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has announced. At approximately 12:04 p.m., the North Bergen Police Department was notified of a pedestrian...
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 0