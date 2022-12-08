Read full article on original website
Endangered missing person found: ECSO
UPDATE – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the woman has been safely located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman. ECSO said the woman was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, on the 4200-block of West Fairfield Drive wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts […]
Report: 20-year-old Pensacola woman threw two babies to the ground
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly throwing two babies to the ground in Escambia County, according to an arrest report. Trinity Crenshaw of Pensacola is charged with two counts of child abuse. Deputies were called to a home on Saturday. According to the report, a...
Pensacola convicted felon sentenced to 30 years in prison for aggravated battery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola convicted felon was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for hitting a victim in the head with a deadly weapon back in May 2021. Tyi Nettles Jr., was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon back in September for the 2021 incident that took place on Weis Lane in Pensacola.
UPDATE: 33-year-old Escambia County woman located safe
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies say 33-year-old Marquita Denise Sims has been safely located Monday afternoon. Escambia County Sheriff's Office sent out a Purple Alert for Sims Sunday night. ----- ORIGINAL STORY. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Purple Alert has been issued for a missing Escambia County woman. The Escambia...
VIDEO: U-Haul driver leads police on 50-mile chase in Florida
A man from Tennessee was arrested in Florida after a 50-mile pursuit ended in a crashed U-Haul and a chase through the woods.
Former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges arrested for third time
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Flomaton Police officer facing drug charges in Florida is back in jail. Isaac Lopez, 38, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday. He's charged with failing to appear in court. Lopez was arrested in December 2020 for trafficking methamphetamine and released on bond...
Deputies: Baby dies in co-sleeping accident in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A baby died in an apparent co-sleeping accident Sunday in Escambia County, the sheriff's office tells WEAR News. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a couple rushed their child to a Cantonment fire station just after 1 p.m. Sunday. According to Sheriff Chip Simmons, the baby...
Report: Deputies seize drugs, guns, nearly $20K from Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was arrested and a man is still wanted after deputies seized drugs, guns and cash from an Escambia County home in November. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was booked into Escambia County Jail on Saturday and charged with:. Keeping Public Nuisance Structure for Drug Activity. Brandon...
TPD investigating shooting on Delaware Street
The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that took place Saturday night on Delaware Street.
Woman dies in Santa Rosa County Publix parking lot: SRCSO
PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a woman died in a grocery store parking lot. Officials said Joanna Rogers, 71, died in a Publix parking lot in Pace, Fla. Deputies were originally called out to the Publix for a medical emergency, but when paramedics […]
Florida man arrested in Panhandle for dozens of defrauding charges
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An Orlando man is in the Walton County Jail, accused of defrauding a local vacation rental company out of tens of thousands of dollars. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 30-year-old Javonte Derand Barnes was printing credit cards and driver’s licenses with stolen identity information, then booking accommodations for himself in […]
Pensacola man who climbed tower to escape police to be sentenced
A Pensacola sex offender who ran from police by climbing a radio tower will be sentenced next month.
4 Pensacola Beach lifeguards recognized for saving beachgoer's life
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Four Pensacola Beach lifeguards were recognized by the American Heart Association for saving a beachgoer's life back in October. Taylor Busbee, Jacob Wilson, Aiden Morgan, and Kelly Kennedy were recognized for responding to the beachgoer who was experiencing a "life-threatening medical emergency" back on Oct. 8.
Bay County man refuses to get off bus until goal is reached
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man is on a race against the clock to collect 10,000 toys for kids in need this Christmas. Skip Bondur’s annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ challenge ends on Wednesday, December 14th, and he needs the community’s help to accomplish his goal. It’s been Bondur’s tradition for 11 years […]
Pensacola Police looking for armed robbery suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday. Police say the robbery took place at Tom Thumb off Summit Boulevard near Spanish Trail. Officers said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. The robber allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and told […]
31-year-old man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 31-year-old man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Pensacola. It happened around 1 p.m. at Evergreen Rd. and Brent Ln. According to police, a Ford Mustang collided with the motorcycle. Pensacola Police continues to investigate the cause of the crash. No one...
Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office. Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.
I10 bust leads to gun and drug arrest
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN)— A Louisiana man is behind bars in Jackson County after a traffic stop revealed illegal drugs and a stolen gun, per the Florida Highway Patrol. According to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, December 7, around 8:50 a.m. the FHP Criminal Investigation Unit performed a traffic stop on a Lincoln Town Car on Interstate 10 around the 135-mile marker westbound.
Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain. WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
Sean of the South: Molino, Florida
By Sean Dietrich, Sean of the South Commentary Molino, Florida. Population 1,306. It was 1,307, but I heard Miss Carolyn’s mother went on to Glory last night. You’re looking at hayfields, cowhouses, and a church every sixty feet. A night on the town would take four minutes. The sky is cloudy. The foraging grass has […]
