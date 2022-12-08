Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popular Twin Falls Store Reopens in time for the Holiday Season
Ever since the pandemic hit, stores in Twin Falls, across Idaho, and the county have had to close their doors as the shutdown from a few years ago has caught up with them. While major companies have had to do layoffs and budget cuts, most have remained to function, while smaller, local stores have had to shut their doors for good. Twin Falls has seen several stores come and go over the last couple of years, and recently a popular store closed in Twin Falls, but unlike others, found an alternative way to stay open, and is once again back up and doing business for the residents of the Magic Valley.
Help Bring Missing Twin Falls ID Teen Home For The Holidays
A Twin Falls teenager has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Eleno Alfonso Nico?. Eleno Alfonso Nico, 14, has been missing for over a week now, according to his profile on the Idaho Missing Person's Clearinghouse website. Nico is listed as Hispanic, and is 5'8" and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Sadly, Twin Falls Bakery Has Decided To Close Their Doors Indefinitely
Sweet T's Cupcakery has made the announcement they are "taking a break" and closing their doors. They are currently selling their equipment as well. The owners announced that a break is overdue. Sweet T's Cupcakery is Closing Its Doors. Originally, they were planning on moving from their older location. However,...
kmvt
Locals support locals at Twin Falls vendor show
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls was feeling a sense of Christmas and community spirit on Saturday, as locals were supporting locals at a Christmas vendor show. The annual Winter Holiday Vendor Event was held at the Twin Falls Senior Center on Saturday morning. More than 40 vendors attended the event, and about 25 more were on the waitlist.
Cattle Truck Overturns Near Carey
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Several animals were killed when a cattle truck overturned Sunday evening near Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the semi-truck crashed a little before 8 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26, just east of Carey. The 30-year-old driver of the truck was not seriously injured, but seven out of the 45 head of cattle had been killed when deputies arrived. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the driver told deputies he had moved over to avoid a head-on crash with a car. The sheriff's office noted there were no witnesses and no other vehicles found at the location. The driver, from Cut Bank, Montana was wearing a seat belt.
kmvt
Tommy’s Express Car Wash - Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.
kmvt
Broken Heart Rescue reminds potential holiday pet owners about the commitment of owning an animal
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Every other Saturday at PetCo in Twin Falls Broken Heart Rescue Shelter hosts an adoption event that aims to find forever homes for their foster dogs and cats. The event runs for four hours and allows potential pet owners to meet with the animals...
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
Popular food chain opening another new location in Idaho this month
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Idaho this month. Read on to learn more. Having a new pizza restaurant open in town is a great benefit for all local residents. It provides another tasty option for those looking for an enjoyable meal and contributes to the local economy by creating jobs in the area.
Research Provides Best Christmas Deals in Twin Falls this Year
As the holiday shopping season is in full swing and many of us are looking for the best possible deals we can find this year, make sure you do your homework before buying that big gift for your partner, your children, or even for yourself. While there may be great discounts and deals to be had, depending on where you shop, depends on if it is the best deal you can get. It may seem obvious, but rarely do people do enough research to truly save the most money they can on a purchase, and over time it catches up with you. Here is why you should do some research and take your time before any major purchases this holiday season.
Bah Humbug! Christmas isn’t Really The Happiest Time of Year in Idaho
Christmas time is supposed to be one of the best times, if not the best time of the year. The music is playing, the lights are shining, Santa is out, everyone is giving, and parties are being thrown. The end of the year means time with your family, candies, cookies, Christmas bonuses, and parades. While many seem to enjoy the holiday season, and the phrase, 'happiest time of the year,' is thrown out, one begs to question, how happy is the holiday season, especially in Twin Falls? While the phrase may be used often, it may not be as exciting of a time as many claims it to be. Here is why the holiday season is not so happy in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho.
Twin Falls Woman, Passenger Injured in Crash Near Utah State Line
SNOWVILLE, Utah (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just north of Snowville, Utah that sent two people to the hospital. According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at around 2 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84 for a Nissan Rogue that struck the corner of a trailer being pulled by a Ford Explorer. The Nissan overturned and slid off the shoulder hitting a parked moving van. The driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old Twin Falls woman, and her passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital; ISP said neither had been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the Explorer was not injured. The crash partially blocked traffic for about three hours.
Expect Street Closures for Twin Falls Christmas Parade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Several streets will be blocked off Friday evening (Dec 9) in Twin Falls for the annual Festival of Lights Parade. The Twin Falls Police Department announced it will begin closing off streets at 2 p.m. in the downtown area along Main Street in preparation fro the parade at 6 p.m. Police ask that anyone parked on Main Street between Jerome and Fairfield streets to move their vehicle before the closure or the vehicle will be towed for safety reasons. The early closure will also allow crews to put up barricades along the parade route (see map below). Main will be closed from Jerome to Castleford Street which will block any cross street in between, including Shoshone Street. Twin Falls Police said the area will remain closed to traffic until the area is clear of pedestrians. The area around the Downtown Commons will stay closed until after the tree lighting ceremony.
Santa, Train Set Raffles & Cookies At Free Magic Valley Xmas Show
Trains are synonymous with the Christmas season. From greeting cards and Christmas popcorn tins to popular December films such as Polar Express, trains take on a magical feeling in the winter months more than any other time of year. For anyone who is (or knows) a lover of trains, there's...
Don’t Miss the Holiday Vendor Sale Taking Place in Twin Falls
Shopping for the holidays is exhausting and the crowds make going to the store worse than any other time of year. Trying to browse and shop for family and friends takes its toll and getting what everyone wants can be tough, and sometimes a chore. Instead of going to crowded stores that everyone else is going to, why not try a different approach and go to a vendor sale, where you will find one of kind items, deal with fewer crowds, and be sure to find something that you haven't thought of yet? There is a holiday vendor sale taking place this weekend, that may help you find those last gifts you need, as well as the ones you don't know you want yet.
7 Ways to Make Extra Money this Holiday Season in Twin Falls
Holiday shopping can become expensive in a hurry, and the more people you have to buy for the quicker your bank account goes lower. It is smart to spread your holiday buying throughout the year or start early, but often, time gets away from us and before you know it, December is beginning. For those that are struggling to buy everything they want this year for their friends, families, and coworkers, there are a few ways to make some extra money for the holiday season to help get every last gift.
kmvt
Southern Idaho company takes home top prize at international competition
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Southern Idaho based company has made a splash on the international stage for its innovation in the world of Agri-Tech. Jerome-based Hempitecture won the top prize at New York Grow, a competition involving nearly 400 companies from around the world showcasing their unique developments in agriculture.
Don’t Miss These 9 Events this December Weekend in the Magic Valley
Another week down, another week closer to Christmas and the end of the year. As the week comes to a close, it is time to once again forget the stress of work and focus on Christmas shopping, decorating if you haven't done so, and holiday events around the Magic Valley. No place does Christmas events like Southern Idaho, and the weekends are a joy this time of year because of them. Despite the cold weather and chances of snow, bundle up and get on out to some of the many events taking place this weekend around the Magic Valley.
Rejoice: Magic Mountain Ski Resort Opens this Weekend in Southern Idaho
There are years in Southern Idaho when the ski resorts don’t open until January due to a lack of snow, but this year there’s plenty of powder, and Magic Mountain is ready to open for the season. Southern Idaho Ski Resorts Now Open For 2022. Pomerelle Ski Resort...
Twin Falls Area Christmas Eve Candlelight Church Services
If you're looking for a place to celebrate and worship in the Twin Falls area this Christmas, several churches are hosting candlelight services on Christmas Eve. Lighthouse Church is hosting several services in the month of December to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Acoustic Christmas: Acoustic worship on December...
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0