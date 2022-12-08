ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation

Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Edy Zoo

Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison

WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
WINFIELD, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Bryant Davis

Teenager Bryant Davis was reported missing on Oct. 6, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 263-6011; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Mom of girl hit outside elementary school Wednesday wants more crosswalks, safety measures outside Wichita schools

On the back side of White elementary sits the school’s parent pickup area. It's where Kati Pilant was parked on Wednesday, while she sent her son to grab her daughter while she waited in her car with her other son. She was watching her daughter cross the street out of her rearview mirror when she says her daughter “had stepped out a few steps, and this other car came up and had collided with her."
WICHITA, KS
KNSS Radio

Man dies in Wichita house fire

The fire was reported just before 9 p.m., in the 1200 block of North Wilbur Lane, in northwest Wichita. The Wichita Fire Department said the majority of the blaze was contained to the home’s basement.
WICHITA, KS

