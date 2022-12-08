Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Pet of the week: Zori is a little bundle of joy howling her way into your heart
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The pet of the week is a little bundle of joy named Zori. Staff at Kind Keeper No-Kill Animal Rescue said she is six weeks old and came into the shelter with her litter of six when she was only one day old.
WMBF
Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of children will wake up to Christmas gifts under the tree thanks to an annual event held in Murrells Inlet. The 16th Annual “I Believe” Children’s Holiday Fundraiser took place last week at the Hot Fish Club restaurant. The event...
wpde.com
Holly Trolley helps festival goers in downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach Festival in Myrtle Beach this weekend, look out for the Holly Trolley. The Holly Trolley is a free Coast RTA shuttle bus that makes seven stops throughout downtown Myrtle Beach to help people get around the festival easier.
WMBF
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach. As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint. Two of...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
myhorrynews.com
Mark your calendars: Holiday events in North Myrtle Beach this month
Multiple holiday events are planned around the North Myrtle Beach area this month, from a Christmas light show to a golf cart parade. Here are some events to put on your calendar. The Great Christmas Light Show – Families can enjoy the fun right from their car as they drive...
WMBF
‘Super excited about it’: Myrtle Beach opens newest dog park in city
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dogs now have a new place to take their humans so they can run and play in Myrtle Beach. The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday. Several dogs had the chance...
wpde.com
3rd off-leash bark park opens in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third off-leash bark park in Myrtle Beach had its grand opening Monday morning. A ribbon cutting took place for the New Town Bark Park at 10 a.m. with city leaders in attendance and special treats for the dogs who were the first ones in the parks.
wpde.com
NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
WMBF
‘It makes their days and their Christmas’: Myrtle Beach police hosts Shop with a Cop for local kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for kids in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. Children and cops waved as the bus pulled into Target, as each student got $200 to spend on whatever they desired while being paired up with officers.
WMBF
‘You can do anything you want to do in life’: Jonah Burton’s brave battle against rare cancer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A special birthday celebration for 7-year-old Jonah Burton, who is battling a rare brain cancer, was held at Friendly’s restaurant in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. Community members, along with Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police were on hand to...
wpde.com
Part of boardwalk reopens at Huntington Beach State Park after Hurricane Ian repairs
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian hit months ago but recovery efforts are still taking place up and down the Grand Strand. Park rangers with the Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet had to close some nature trails because of damage and debris. However, as of Tuesday...
WMBF
Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free dog adoptions this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering a helping hand to those who want to add a new furry friend to the family this holiday season. The GSHS is hosting a free dog adoption event this weekend at its location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Those at the shelter say they’re at a critical point with no kennels open for new dogs.
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. to help Santa visit good girls and boys along the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Santa Claus is coming to town!. The big man in red will be escorted by the Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. next weekend to help him visit as many good girls and boys as he can. Firefighters said they work hard every year to make...
myhorrynews.com
North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days
Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
WMBF
Grand opening, ribbon cutting set for new Myrtle Beach dog park
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is set to open a brand new dog park near the heart of the city. Officials said a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the New Town Bark Park will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. The dog park, located...
WMBF
Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented. McZeke was...
38-year-old man missing from Surfside Beach area, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old man is missing from the Surfside Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Emmanuel Abarrio Decosier was last seen on Nov. 13 near Plantation Drive, police said. Decosier is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. He has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. […]
Communities gather for annual holiday parades in Summerville and Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of spectators crowded along Main Street in Summerville and Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant for the annual Summerville Holiday Parade and the Mount Pleasant Christmas Light Parade. The Summerville community is kicking off the holiday season in a festive way. “I think it’s pretty cool how everyone just all comes […]
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
Comments / 0