Pawleys Island, SC

Related
wpde.com

Holly Trolley helps festival goers in downtown Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If you are at the Winter Wonderland at the Beach Festival in Myrtle Beach this weekend, look out for the Holly Trolley. The Holly Trolley is a free Coast RTA shuttle bus that makes seven stops throughout downtown Myrtle Beach to help people get around the festival easier.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

3rd off-leash bark park opens in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third off-leash bark park in Myrtle Beach had its grand opening Monday morning. A ribbon cutting took place for the New Town Bark Park at 10 a.m. with city leaders in attendance and special treats for the dogs who were the first ones in the parks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

NMB Police announces Christmas card contest winner

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach Police announced the winner of their First Annual North Myrtle Beach Police Dept. Christmas Card Contest. The department said they were flooded with submissions of artwork. The department congratulates Edwin Mendoza. NEW: Nearly 1.8M South Carolinians to travel for Christmas:...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Grand Strand Humane Society hosting free dog adoptions this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Grand Strand Humane Society is offering a helping hand to those who want to add a new furry friend to the family this holiday season. The GSHS is hosting a free dog adoption event this weekend at its location on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach. Those at the shelter say they’re at a critical point with no kennels open for new dogs.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

North Myrtle Beach could ban beach biking during summer days

Bicyclists in North Myrtle Beach may have to keep their bikes off the sand during the day in the summertime if city council decides they are a safety concern. The topic appeared on the council's agenda at its most recent meeting, but was tabled. Council plans to discuss the item in a workshop setting. Council voted to not discuss the possible ordinance until a public workshop because “council thought it should be brought up one more time,” councilman J.O. Baldwin III said during the Dec. 5 meeting.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

38-year-old man missing from Surfside Beach area, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old man is missing from the Surfside Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Emmanuel Abarrio Decosier was last seen on Nov. 13 near Plantation Drive, police said. Decosier is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. He has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown Co. deputy awarded Officer of the Year in special ceremony

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver and the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recognized their Police Officer of the Year during a special ceremony this weekend. Master Sgt. James Ketcham was given the award by the Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee. He was chosen from twelve...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

