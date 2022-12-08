Read full article on original website
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
Man killed in second crash after continuing to drive with airbags deployed from first crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A Dundee man was killed Wednesday afternoon after he crashed his car once then later drove off the roadway and hit a culvert sending his car airborne in a second crash. Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee, was killed Dec. 7 in a crash on S....
20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Ohio Turnpike traffic stop yields $162,000 in cocaine
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A routine traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike turned into a major drug bust in Ottawa County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that on Dec. 6 at around 1:30 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2019 Ford Taurus on a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike near Elmore, Ohio. […]
13abc.com
13abc.com
Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
13abc.com
Two-vehicle accident at Decatur & Airport knocks out power
A two-vehicle accident left some Toledo residents in the dark early Saturday morning. According to Toledo Police, a white car heading east on Airport Highway struck a pole near Decatur Street at a high rate of speed, and spun out. After coming to a rest in the middle of the road, a black truck coming west crashed into the white car. Both drivers came out with scrapes and bruises.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Driver Pleads Guilty To Vehicular Manslaughter; No Jail Time Given
A sentence has been handed down regarding the family of five who were killed in a car accident on Saturday, March 26, 2022 just north of Wauseon in Clinton Township. The accident took place before midnight on County Road 14 and County Road H. Zane Hull, from Delta, Ohio, did not yield the right of way and collided with a vehicle that contained a family of five.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting on Detroit's west side
According to police, the incident happened on the 13600 block of Santa Rosa off Livernois at around 3:15 a.m..
20-year-old mother remembered after devastating car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Friday night, a tragic car accident in east Toledo took the life of 20-year-old mother Harley Conley, mother of one-year-old son Xavier. It's something their family says will be heartbreaking for him as he grows up. WTOL 11 sat down with Harley and Xavier's family...
13abc.com
Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
bgindependentmedia.org
Two rental scams – for same apartment under construction – reported to BG Police
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating two cases of fraud involving apartment rentals. Two people reported to police that they leased an apartment at 228 S. College Drive – only to find the site was still under construction. A woman said she thought she had subleased the apartment online...
UPDATE: Person shot in east Toledo Thursday night dies in hospital
One man was shot in east Toledo Thursday night and taken to the hospital with "traumatic" injuries. Toledo police responded to the 400 block of Platt Street just before 8:30 p.m. According to a Toledo police report, the 49-year-old Stephon Graves was found outside his residence suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
13abc.com
Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
wwnytv.com
Officials: Kayak of man who went missing on Lake Erie found in Canada
AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The kayak of a man who went missing on Lake Erie in November was found in Canada on Friday, according to officials. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the kayak of 30-year-old Evan Zeller was found in Ontario. On Nov. 5, the department...
13abc.com
