Trial postponed for accused killers of Kason Guyton until February

By Jason Kotowski
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial for the accused killers of 5-year-old Kason Guyton has been postponed because a defense attorney and prosecutor are currently in trial on other cases that will take weeks to finish.

Prosecutor Eric Smith is handling a death penalty case expected to go into February. Autumn Paine, the lawyer representing Jonathan Knight, said she also has a trial that won’t finish anytime soon. Judge Colette M. Humphrey set a new trial date of Feb. 21.

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

There have been multiple postponements in the nearly six-year-old case.

Knight, 33, and Jeremy King, 30, are charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.

On Feb. 23, 2017, Kason and his brother were in a car driven by their mother’s boyfriend as they headed home from Maya Cinemas. A dark sedan followed.

Ex-CDCR lieutenant gets year in jail for sex sting conviction

The car the boys were in turned west onto California Avenue from S Street. A passenger in the sedan leaned out the front window and opened fire, police said, killing Kason and wounding his then-7-year-old brother.

The boyfriend, Dayvon Vercher, is believed to have been the intended target. Police said he’s a gang member.

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

