Gig Harbor, WA

Stronger shoreline protections on county council’s docket

Derek Young, as his term nears its end, is close to achieving something he sought when he became a Pierce County councilman eight years ago — stronger shoreline protections. The council’s Community Development Committee, of which Young is a member, passed updates last week to the Shoreline Master Program. The most significant would restrict new residential pier and dock construction along an additional 49.2 miles of saltwater beach that possess specific environmental and habitat features.
Harbor Happenings: Lighted Car Parade, Santa’s Village

It’s looking – and sounding – a lot like the holidays, all over town. Dozens of lighted cars — 65 at last count — will rendezvous for the third annual Lighted Car Parade on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Uptown Gig Harbor. As is the tradition,...
Peninsula girls basketball: Seahawks 5-0 under new coach

The Peninsula High girls basketball team has swarmed its opponents on defense and attacked the rim on offense, allowing the Seahawks to sprint out to a 5-0 start for new head coach Hannah Lekson. Lekson begins her head coaching career in a familiar place. A 2011 Peninsula grad, she played...
