Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (AP) — A hiker fell 300 feet to his death after tumbling from a cliff on the summit of Mount Willard in Crawford Notch, officials said. The hiker and his wife were snapping photos late Saturday morning before she heard her husband call out, and turned to see him falling over the edge of the cliff, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.
Weather-related crashes across Mass. prompt speed restrictions
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were responding to spin-outs and crashes across Massachusetts Sunday night as snow began coating roadways across the state. The dangerous driving conditions prompted officials to announce speed restrictions in some areas and urge drivers to take extra precautions until the storm moves out later tonight.
Snow totals in Mass. (so far) Dec. 11
— The snow is falling across Massachusetts, with some communities expecting up to 3 inches. Here’s a look at some snow totals as of 9 p.m. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
Western, Central Mass. lead snow totals following Sunday night snowfall
The first major snowfall of the season saw western Massachusetts and most of Worcester County collect the most inches overnight when it came to the Bay State. While areas east of I-495 saw anywhere from 1-2 inches to a coating of the white stuff, Great Barrington out in the Berkshires saw 9.4, while the rest of Berkshire County saw between 4.5-9 inches, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
Snowflakes flying across Mass.
Snow clearing crews were out in force across Massachusetts Sunday night as snowflakes began flying and causing dangerous driving conditions. Much of the state is expected to get a coating to an inch of snow, with parts of Western Mass. expected to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow before the storm moves on.
$1M Mass. lottery prize on ticket sold at Reading gas station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Windy Hill Trust of Southborough has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game. The trust, represented by trustee Shirley Sheridan, chose the annuity option on its prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes).
DPH: 75$ gift cards to be offered at various COVID-10 vaccination clinics
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is offering $75 gift cards for those who take advantage of free COVID-19 vaccination clinics being held across the state. While supplies last, certain “Get Boosted” clinics will be offering the gift cards for retailers near said clinics. All Massachusetts residents getting a COVID-19 vaccine at the sites are elligibile, whether it be a first or second dose or a booster.
Winter weather advisory in effect for parts of Mass. ahead of system bringing snow
(WHDH) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as communities prepare for a system that is expected to bring snow to the area on Sunday night. The western half of the state is expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow. Communities in central Mass. and toward I-495 can expect a coating to an inch.
Winter Has Arrived
Many of us saw our first real snow of the season. It unfortunately caused quite a few problems on the roads last night. Often times these sugar coatings of light fluffy snow compact on the roads and create a fine layer of ice and are just as bad as more significant snows.
