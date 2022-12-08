Read full article on original website
Watertown News
Developers Hosting Virtual Meeting on Garage Planned Near Watertown Mall
The following announcement was sent out by the City of Watertown:. Please join Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) for a review and discussion on plans for a proposed garage in the front section of the surface parking area at 480 Arsenal Way. The purpose of this meeting is to update the public with ARE’s proposed plans to develop the garage, as part of ARE’s Watertown Mall transformation.
wgbh.org
Amid calls to increase policing at Mass. and Cass, overtime spending surges under Mayor Wu
Last year, hundreds of people living in tents along the intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue faced a traumatizing nightly choice: to freeze outside or risk theft, COVID-19 exposure or abuse at a nearby shelter. At the same time, residents in the area felt unsafe in their homes...
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
Tribe chairman charged with theft of Wampanoag artifacts from Plymouth museum
A Mashpee man was also charged for allegedly stealing the artifacts. Two men, including the chairman of the Wampanoag Tribe, were charged with theft for allegedly stealing four Wampanoag artifacts from Plimoth Patuxet Museums, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Plymouth police confirmed Sunday that they had filed charges against Brian...
Market Basket: The Story Behind The Beloved New England Supermarket
Nothing is more crucial to a business's long-term success than customer loyalty. Of course, the process of earning that allegiance is no easy feat, since humans tend to be fairly fickle folks. But it doesn't take an MBA to recognize the best path toward that ideal end game (where customers willingly and repeatedly patronize an establishment) is to provide superior products, top-notch customer service, and unbeatable prices.
‘Neighbor against neighbor’: Christmas tree ban at Dedham library leads to public consternation
"This behavior is not a true reflection of our commitment to lead with kindness and civility." A decision to not display a Christmas tree at a Dedham public library this holiday season has unleashed a slew of online threats and bullying, the town said Thursday. Town officials condemned the vitriol...
Boston Globe
Bertucci’s files for bankruptcy, closes five Mass. locations
A spokesperson cited "severe setbacks" due to the pandemic. The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci’s experienced serious setbacks this week—filing for bankruptcy and closing a string of locations. Known for its brick-oven pizzas and pastas, the Somerville-born business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 5, while shutting...
whdh.com
Book published by Boston woman day before she died now benefiting cancer research, scholarship
BOSTON (WHDH) - A book authored and illustrated by a Brigham and Women’s Hospital unit coordinator who recently died of brain cancer at the age of 32 is funding a scholarship to help educate the artists and writers of the future and support those who are battling cancer. Paula...
Watertown News
Father and Son from Watertown Convicted of Lottery Scheme
The following announcement was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice:. A father and son were convicted by a federal jury Dec. 9 in connection with a “ten-percenting” scheme in which they cashed winning Massachusetts state lottery tickets on behalf of the ticket holders to avoid taxes and receive tax refunds.
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very Ugly
In the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts, town library manager Lisa Desmond announced the decision to not put up the annual Christmas tree this holiday, and that really became the war on Christmas. Desmond posted on Facebook that the library would not be putting up the annual Christmas tree this year after learning in conversations with the library director that the tree made some people uncomfortable last year.
msonewsports.com
Thursday, 12/8 – Bertucci’s Closes Local Restaurant – Nahant to Take Decisive Action (Kill) Against Coyotes – Community Updates
Weather – National Weather Service – While most areas experienced their daily highs around midnight, temps will still remain seasonably mild this afternoon! Upper 40s & low 50s are forecast under sunny skies. PS: Dec 8th is the earliest sunset of the year here in S. New England! It’s all uphill from here.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Child with autism dropped off at wrong bus stop, found wandering East Boston streets
BOSTON — An East Boston mother is demanding answers after she says her 11-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Elizabeth Montanez’s daughter Olivia has autism and is an individualized education program, which requires door-to-door bus service. Montanez told Boston 25 News she was left...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week #quincydistrictcourt #quincypolicedepartment #norfolksuperiorcourt #mayorkoch #propertytaxes
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week. A very rough week. Last weekend started off with an alleged hate crime hit and run incident near the...
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?
A city in Massachusetts will help its citizens put food on their tables. You know this year has been challenging for many families and households. Your money gets you way less at the registers, especially in the grocery store. Officials want to expand how much you can buy with a $400 payment program.
North Reading High School investigating after racist graffiti was found in bathroom
NORTH READING, Mass. — School administrators are investigating a hateful incident at North Reading High School after racist graffiti was found in one of the student bathrooms on Thursday. “I am deeply disturbed by this incident and want to reiterate that there is no place in our school community...
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Local singer injured in late-night Providence crash
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local singer Ron Giorgio is in stable condition after suffering a fractured skull in a crash, according to a family member. Rhode Island State Police said the crash happened Saturday night on South Water Street near Route 195. Giorgio was performing at a restaurant on Federal Hill just hours before […]
