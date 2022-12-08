Read full article on original website
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
R - Free Report) efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
Here's Why You Should Give Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) a Miss Now
ZBRA - Free Report) is grappling with supply-chain disruptions, foreign currency headwinds and a softening demand environment. Let’s discuss these factors in detail, which are weighing on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company’s performance. Persistent supply-chain challenges related to component shortages are disrupting Zebra Technologies’ operations, resulting in...
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Berry Global (BERY)
BERY - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain issues, rising raw material costs, high debt levels and foreign-currency headwinds. The current Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $7.5 billion. In the past year, the stock has lost 15.7% compared with the industry’s 0.1% decline.
Here's Why Diageo (DEO) Stock is Worth a Watch at This Time
DEO - Free Report) is a stock to watch, given its business momentum on continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains. DEO is anticipated to retain the strength in its business on constant premiumization efforts and favorable industry trends, particularly in the spirits category. Its organic net sales were up 21.4% year over year in fiscal 2022.
Why You Should Hold on to Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Stock for Now
MMC - Free Report) is well poised to grow on the back of strategic acquisitions, solid Risk and Insurance Services business and geographic expansions. Its disciplined capital-allocation strategy bodes well. However, rising expenses are affecting margins. Marsh & McLennan — with a market cap of $84.9 billion — is a...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December
Berkshire Hathaway owns small stakes in these two blue-chip stocks.
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)
THR - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has broken out to the upside in a bullish move that recently pushed the stock to 52-week highs. After widely outperformed during the latter half of the year, a slight retreat in price over the past few weeks presents investors with a solid buying opportunity. As we’ll see, THR has been witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions and is set to experience phenomenal growth even in this difficult environment.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Why You Should Retain Stericycle (SRCL) in Your Portfolio Now
SRCL - Free Report) is currently benefiting from its comprehensive multiyear Business Transformation as well as solid liquidity. SRCL’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to grow 2.9% and 3.6% from the respective year-ago reported figures. Shares of SRCL have rallied 15.4% in the past year against the 23.5% decline of the industry it belongs to.
3 Stocks You Should Not Avoid Despite Their Layoff Announcements
META - Free Report) , Amazon (. CRM - Free Report) have announced their layoff plans. Though a workforce-trimming strategy might hurt employer brand and employee morale, it is often a necessary evil that companies consider adopting to stay afloat during turbulent times. The layoffs announced by the aforementioned companies do not mean that they are in bad shape. These organizations are leaders in their respective niches. Therefore, it is wise to keep holding these stocks despite their unpopular workforce-trimming initiatives.
3 Non-Energy S&P 500 Stocks With Enough Energy to Boost Returns
The Oil/Energy industry has undoubtedly been the best-performing S&P 500 sector in 2022, making up for huge losses in other sectors of the index. The space has generated a total return of nearly 25.9% in 2022 against the S&P 500’s decline of around 18.8%. The rise in oil and...
3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 If You Think the Economy's Taking a Hit in 2023
These are scary times to be a consumer of financial news. There's no shortage of talking heads predicting that a recession is coming in 2023. The only question -- they would have you believe -- is whether it will land soft or hard. I'm an optimist. I see silver linings...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Descartes Systems (DSGX) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
WFC - Free Report) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GLOP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.17, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Investcorp (ICMB) Upgraded to Buy: Here's Why
ICMB - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core of the Zacks...
TME vs. ABNB: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
TME - Free Report) and Airbnb, Inc. (. ABNB - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with...
