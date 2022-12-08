ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Grilling

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago

Grilling recipes, best practices, and recommendations for all things on the grill. Be it a backyard barbecue or a tailgate gathering, food is best grilled and enjoyed with friends.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Lose It After Bill Clinton Apparently Falls Asleep During Giants-Eagles Game

Former United States President Bill Clinton was on hand for the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 48-22 victory over the New York Giants Sunday. Clinton watched from a suite inside MetLife Stadium, though he didn’t appear to be too enthused by the action taking place in front of him. Fans in the suite over filmed Clinton apparently taking a power nap while the league’s best team went to work.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Outsider.com

Protective Mom Swoops Into Action to Save Child From Massive Snake in Viral Video

We joke about it in conversation, but moms have eyes on the back of their heads for many reasons. Most importantly, we adapt in this way in order to protect our kids. One Australian mom of two was caught on video recently preparing to load her kids into her car when suddenly, she spotted a massive snake. Remaining both calm and alert, we watch as the mom, keeps a hold on her infant child the entire time, swooping in to protect her toddler from a potentially deadly encounter. Check it out.
Outsider.com

Pennsylvania Hunter Butchers Deer Carcass in Front of Middle School, Leaves Neighbors Stunned

Some Pennsylvania middle schoolers got an eyeful recently after a hunter butchers a freshly harvested deer within yards of the school. According to the reports, the local hunter hung his deer from a tree outside of his home…however, this caused quite a stir among community members as this tree happens to be located right out front of one of the local school district’s buildings.
GREENSBURG, PA
Outsider.com

WATCH: Insane California Landslide Completely Covers Truck

On Friday morning, a group of California residents was relaxing on a Palos Verdes beach when they heard a deafening rumbling. As the ground began to shake, the thunderous sound grew louder until it was as if the entire Earth was coming apart at the seams. Looking up, they saw the source of the noise: a massive portion of the cliff above had erupted, causing a landslide to cascade down the rock face toward the parking lot.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
Outsider.com

Coyote Who Attacked 2-Year-Old in Terrifying Viral Clip Captured, Killed

A coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills, California earlier this month has reportedly been captured and euthanized. KTLA reports that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the coyote that attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Friday (December 9th). It was noted that the coyote was captured in the “immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Electric NASCAR Cup Series Car Revealed by Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR keeps moving into the future and Joe Gibbs Racing is getting a jump on the rest of the field with a new electric Cup car. That’s right. Toyota and JGR have put together an electric Camry TRD. But it isn’t for racing, so if you found your blood pressure rising, just wait a second.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Coyote Has Priceless Reaction After Spotting Trail Cam

This coyote from Canada’s Yukon Territory jumped out of its skin when it spotted a motion-sensor trail camera in the wilderness, and its reaction is pure comedy. The coyote was walking along in the woods when it spotted one of the camouflaged cameras of Yukon Wildlife Cams. The canine reacted quickly, jumping back and then darting off out of sight.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

608K+
Followers
68K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy