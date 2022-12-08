Read full article on original website
Pam Pryor, 73, of Coleman
Pam Pryor, age 73, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 200 E. College Avenue, in Coleman with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche
Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche, Texas, passed away December 08, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born July 13, 1964, to Bertram and Esther Bauer (Kolb) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She married Leslie W Grace December 13, 2009 and was married just days shy of 13 years.
Ann Langford, 76, of Santa Anna
Ann Langford, age 76, of Santa Anna, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Hearthstone Health and Rehabilitation in Round Rock, Texas. The family will host a time of visitation from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Courington Joins Texas Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame
The Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention was held over the weekend. Brownwood’s Coach Sammie Courington joined Uvalde’s Bobby Kramer and Tim Calhoun of DeRidder, Louisiana as inductees into the 2022 TTCA Hall of Fame. Courington is a volunteer tennis coach at Howard Payne University in Brownwood. He has...
New Year to Volunteer
Brownwood, Texas – With 2023 right around the corner, random questions swirl around our heads as we contemplate our yearly plans. It’s a great time for processing our past and focusing on the future with questions and goals. How can we balance life with work, social, and giving back? What new resolutions can we make as a commitment of good faith for change? What changes can I make to have a more fulfilling and happier life?
Cindy Cisneroz, 66, of Coleman
Cindy Cisneroz, age 66, of Coleman, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. She was born Cindy Sue Hawkins in San Diego County, California to James Hawkins and Sue Rodeheaver Hawkins. Cindy grew up in San Diego, California where she graduated high school. She moved to Coleman in 2002 from Brownwood. Her favorite hobby was gardening, and she enjoyed making stain glass and lamps. She will be missed.
Beverly Holleman, 61, of Early
Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on...
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, 75, of Brownwood
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 75, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Dot Loudermillk. A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 13 at Heartland Funeral Home.
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
Brown County Sports Schedule 12/12-12/17
Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Eastland at Early, 6:15 p.m. Strawn at Bangs, 5:15 p.m. Blanket at Gustine, 6 p.m. Panther Creek at May, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Abilene Cooper, 6:30 p.m. Early at Ballinger, 7:45 p.m. Cherokee at Bangs, 8 p.m. Blanket at Paint Rock, 6 p.m. May at...
Abilene man arrested for indecency with a child
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for indecency with a child. According to an arrest report, police responded to a disturbance Tuesday at 2018 North 3rd Street. Police arrived to find Mark Morgan arguing with a neighbor. Morgan was found later that night to have a...
Early City Council to Meet Tuesday Evening
The City of Early City Council will meet Tuesday night, December 13, starting at 6:00 pm at City Hall, 960 Early Boulevard. The agenda is below. A. Call to order, Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. B. Consideration of the minutes for regular meeting held on November 8, 2022. C. Citizen’s comments...
CR 146 TO CLOSE TEMPORARILY FOR BRIDGE REMOVAL THIS WEEK
BROWN COUNTY – On or about Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will temporarily close CR 146 to through traffic in order to reconstruct the bridge at Mud Creek. Construction is expected to last approximately 5 months. Traffic will be detoured from CR 146 (Brown...
Brown County Commissioners in Session Morning and Afternoon
Brown County Commissioners will meet this morning, Monday, December 12, at 9:00 am in the county courthouse. The agenda includes:. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules of procedure, conduct and decorum adopted by the Court on...
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
Arrest Made in Mills County Hit-and-Run That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Multiple media outlets are reporting the Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run death of Patrick Morin, 61. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail. According to the jail report, Kavanaugh is from Goldthwaite and was booked into Mills County Jail at 11:16 pm Sunday, December 11th.
Brown County Water Board to Meet Tuesday Afternoon
The Board of Directors of the Brown County Water Improvement District will meet Tuesday, December 13, at 4:00 pm at the Water District Office, 501 East Baker. The agenda is below. 1. Call to Order. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Invocation. 4. Approval of Minutes: meeting(s) and/or workshop(s) held November...
Multiple I-20 lanes closed off to traffic due to several Eastland County car wrecks
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks. In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. […]
‘I can no longer be part of a denomination that will not uphold… the doctrine’: Several Abilene churches vote to disaffiliate amid United, Global Methodist split
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Churches of the Methodist denomination have been faced with a vote in recent months, to remain with the United Methodists, or disaffiliate and join the newly established Global Methodists. This split has already affected congregations in all parts of the world, including our Abilene Methodist churches. “St. Paul held it’s vote […]
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning – Agenda Posted
The Brownwood City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, December 13, at 9:00 am at City Hall, 501 Center Avenue. The full agenda is shown below. A. Recognize ISERVE Awardees-Chris Lee, Utilities; Stewart Stogner, Planning and Development; Joshua Oden, Parks and Recreation; and Kelley Charboneau, Sanitation. 6. Citizen Presentations.
