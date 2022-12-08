Read full article on original website
Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’
Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
John Mellencamp, 71, Dating Marianelly Agosto, 44, After His Daughter Teddi Introduced Them (Report)
John Mellencamp is dating a much younger woman, Us Weekly reports. A source tells the magazine that John, 71, met skincare expert Marianelly Agosto, 44, through his daughter Teddi Mellencamp. Earlier this month, Teddi posted an Instagram photo of her dad and Marianelly at the Rock and Roll Hall of...
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
Alex Rodriguez steps off his private jet with a mystery woman
Alex Rodriguez arrived in Washington DC on Tuesday looking suited and ready for business. The ex-fiance of Jennifer Lopez was not alone and was photographed with a brunette woman. Of course, she could be a businessman associate or friend since A-Rod has been spending his time with...
'Chicago PD' Actress Shares Smiling Selfie With Co-Star
Marina Squerciati and Tracy Spiridakos are the best of friends!. Squerciati–who portrays officer Kim Burgess in the hit drama Chicago PD–took to Instagram to share a selfie with her co-star Spiridakos, 34, who plays detective Hailey Upton. Although the duo has shared a multi-season run with hundreds of...
JJ Watt Shares Photo With 1-Month-Old Son Koa and Wife Kealia: ‘More to Be Thankful for Than Ever’
Courtesy of JJ Watt/Instagram Their first Thanksgiving as a family of three! Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt shared a photo of his 1-month-old baby with Chicago Red Stars player Kealia Ohai Watt as they celebrated. "More to be thankful for than ever," the NFL star, 33, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24. "Happy […]
PopSugar
Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Gisele Bündchen Spotted With New Man In Her Life; Tom Brady's Camp Reacts
A few weeks after Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen confirmed their divorce; the latter, reportedly, has a new man in her life. The supermodel is now in Costa Rica with her kids, Vivian Lake and Benjamin Rein, along with the jiu-jitsu hunk Joaquim Valente.
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Mariah Carey ‘upstaged’ by her daughter, Monroe, in a beautiful duet
The supreme diva Mariah Carey has competition – her own daughter
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
Photos: Meet The Private Significant Other Of Michael Strahan
Former NFL star turned broadcaster Michael Strahan will be back on the air on Sunday afternoon. Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants, will be working for FOX once again on Sunday, taking part in the network's pregame show. The former New York Giants star...
Kevin McKidd Takes His Two Kids to Disney on Ice Days After Wife Arielle Files for Divorce
The Grey's Anatomy star and ex Arielle Goldrath share two kids, son Aiden, 4, and daughter Nava, 3 Kevin McKidd is enjoying a special outing with his kids shortly after his wife Arielle Goldrath McKidd officially filed for divorce from the actor. On Friday, the Grey's Anatomy star, 49, brought his two kids Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3, whom he shares with Goldrath, to a performance of Disney on Ice's Road Trip Adventures in Los Angeles. McKidd was photographed with his two little ones as they arrived at the...
Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget
Watch: Becky G Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget. For Becky G, la respuesta es sí. The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged. "Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Sebastian at a boardwalk. In addition...
