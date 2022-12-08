ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ohio police search for man who left woman bloody after beating

By Joe Gorman
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police have a suspect in a beating Tuesday that left a woman bloody from head to toe.

Officers were called about 8:40 a.m. for a fight at a home in the single-digit block of St. Louis Avenue. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman inside on a couch covered in blood and holding a towel to her mouth.

‘Stork pin:’ Ohio dispatcher helps deliver second baby over the phone

Reports said the woman was crying uncontrollably, and it appeared several of her teeth had been knocked out. It was hard for the woman to talk because of injuries to her mouth, reports said.

There was blood on the rugs and the door, and there was potting soil scattered throughout the living room, as well as shards from several broken items, reports said.

‘I can’t do it any longer,’ Eaton woman admits to drowning grandmother in body cam video

Reports said the suspect is a man who was recently released from the Mahoning County Jail.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be treated for her injuries.

