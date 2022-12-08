Read full article on original website
Related
myqcountry.com
Mayor Josendale says council focused on St. Joseph growth
St. Joseph mayor John Josendale says he and the city council are hard at work developing new plans to continue St. Joseph growing. Josendale says this plan developed by the council will look at how to improve the city over the next three and a half years. “If you look...
myqcountry.com
Kansas man jailed for allege felony probation violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a man jailed in September for alleged aggravated battery, DUI on new charges. On Thursday, police arrested 48-year-old Dale E. Myers, Jr. of Topeka, on a Community Corrections detain order, according Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. In November, police arrested Myers for an...
