Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche
Penny Lee Grace, 58, of Comanche, Texas, passed away December 08, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born July 13, 1964, to Bertram and Esther Bauer (Kolb) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. She married Leslie W Grace December 13, 2009 and was married just days shy of 13 years.
Pam Pryor, 73, of Coleman
Pam Pryor, age 73, of Coleman, died Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 200 E. College Avenue, in Coleman with Dr. Chas Shira officiating. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Elizabeth Ann Langford, 76, of Santa Anna
Elizabeth Ann Langford, age 76, of Santa Anna, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation in Round Rock, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Beverly Holleman, 61, of Early
Funeral services for Beverly Holleman, age 61, of Early, will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Early First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Jordan Springs Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on...
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, 75, of Brownwood
Charles “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 75, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Chuck is survived by his wife, Dot Loudermillk. A memorial service for Chuck will be held at 2:00 pm, on Tuesday, December 13 at Heartland Funeral Home.
Courington Joins Texas Tennis Coaches Hall of Fame
The Texas Tennis Coaches Association convention was held over the weekend. Brownwood’s Coach Sammie Courington joined Uvalde’s Bobby Kramer and Tim Calhoun of DeRidder, Louisiana as inductees into the 2022 TTCA Hall of Fame. Courington is a volunteer tennis coach at Howard Payne University in Brownwood. He has...
Cindy Cisneroz, 66, of Coleman
Cindy Cisneroz, age 66, of Coleman, died Friday, December 2, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. She was born Cindy Sue Hawkins in San Diego County, California to James Hawkins and Sue Rodeheaver Hawkins. Cindy grew up in San Diego, California where she graduated high school. She moved to Coleman in 2002 from Brownwood. Her favorite hobby was gardening, and she enjoyed making stain glass and lamps. She will be missed.
New Year to Volunteer
Brownwood, Texas – With 2023 right around the corner, random questions swirl around our heads as we contemplate our yearly plans. It’s a great time for processing our past and focusing on the future with questions and goals. How can we balance life with work, social, and giving back? What new resolutions can we make as a commitment of good faith for change? What changes can I make to have a more fulfilling and happier life?
Brown County Sports Schedule 12/12-12/17
Burnet at Brownwood, 6 p.m. Eastland at Early, 6:15 p.m. Strawn at Bangs, 5:15 p.m. Blanket at Gustine, 6 p.m. Panther Creek at May, 6 p.m. Brownwood at Abilene Cooper, 6:30 p.m. Early at Ballinger, 7:45 p.m. Cherokee at Bangs, 8 p.m. Blanket at Paint Rock, 6 p.m. May at...
Test Drive Joyride Lands Three Amarillo Residents in Childress County Jail
I'm old fashioned. When I go shopping around for a new vehicle, I do it the good ol' traditional way. Set a budget. Check the classifieds. Ask around amongst automobile-minded friends. Go to a few reputable(ish) dealerships. Select a few likely candidates. Take one I like on a test drive.
Texas DPS investigate fatal crash in Mills County
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - On December 10, 2022, Texas DPS Troopers responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash at 6:09 p.m. that involved a tow truck driver on US 183/Goldthwaite in Mills County. A tow truck driver, identified as 61-year-old Patrick Morin, of Buchanan Dam, Texas, was loading and securing...
Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
Fatal Hit and Run Crash Being Investigated by DPS
MILLS COUNTY – According to Waco’s KWTX TV Channel 10 website, the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that left a tow truck driver dead in Mills County. Troopers responded to the crash at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 on U.S. 183 near Goldthwaite where...
Court Records 12/9/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 2 through December 7:. Bankston, Landon Ray, Driving with License Invalid with Previous, 2 counts. Bankston, Landon Ray, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Marsack, Jeffrey, Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Marsack, Jeffrey, Violation of Bond/Protective Order. Brown,...
Tow truck driver killed, DPS searches for culprit in Texas hit-and-run accident
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas – A tow truck driver is dead – and the Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for the culprit in a hit-and-run accident that occurred Saturday on US 183 in Mills County. The tow truck driver – Patrick Morin, 61, of Buchanan Dam – was...
Hendrick Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiating new contract
Hendrick Health provided the following information this week regarding ongoing negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield:. As part of the normal course of business between a healthcare provider and insurance company, Hendrick Health has been working with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) in good faith to negotiate a new contract for Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Medical Center South services in Abilene, and Hendrick Clinic and Hendrick Anesthesia Network providers in Abilene and Brownwood. We are making progress in our discussions, but have not yet reached an agreement. We are hopeful that the parties reach an updated agreement appropriate for both BCBSTX and Hendrick that reflects the high-quality care Hendrick delivers before the contract is scheduled to end Feb. 1, 2023.
Arrest Made in Mills County Hit-and-Run That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Multiple media outlets are reporting the Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run death of Patrick Morin, 61. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail. According to the jail report, Kavanaugh is from Goldthwaite and was booked into Mills County Jail at 11:16 pm Sunday, December 11th.
Former Early educator arrested on six warrants
The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Friday morning:. On 12/08/2022 Officers with the Early Police Department arrested Justin Robinson for the following 6 warrants:. Online Solicitation of a Minor – Felony 3. Improper relationship between an educator and a student – Felony 2. Improper relationship...
Thieves Take Tools from City of Coleman Light Distribution Yard
Sometime between December 5, 2022 at 5:00 PM and December 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM, person or persons burglarized the office and storage facility at the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport. The suspect(s) entered the property and broke into the...
July shooting results in recent arrest of two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., Brown County Communications received a 911 call from a man claiming to have been shot. The male victim stated that he was running from Main Blvd. toward Belle Plain and needed help. First responders were dispatched and proceeded to the area.
