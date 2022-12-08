Read full article on original website
What Kate Middleton Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Over the course of their six-year relationship Kate Middleton has rarely spoken publicly about her brother- and sister-in-law, with only a few quotes on record.
epicstream.com
King Charles Will Remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Titles? Sussexes Reportedly Provoked Prince William’s Father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could lose their HRH titles. King Charles could remove their royal titles after they provoked him, according to a royal commentator. King Charles Planning To Remove Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Royal Titles?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an upcoming docuseries on Netflix....
marthastewart.com
Kate Middleton Just Wore an In-Stock Wedding Dress to a Royal Event—and It Has a Special Connection to Queen Elizabeth
Back in April 2011, Kate Middleton captivated the world when she sported her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress during her nuptials to Prince William. Fast-forward to today and the Princess of Wales is still wowing fans of the royal family with big day-inspired attire: She recently wore a bridal gown to a royal event.
Caught Red Handed: Meghan & Harry Called Out For Using 'Fake' Photo Of Cameramen In Netflix Doc To Make It Appear They Were Being 'Hounded' By Press
A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming new Netflix docuseries was actually taken five years before the pair first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.The photo, which was featured in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan – the couple’s six-episode docuseries scheduled to release on December 8 – was seemingly used to show a group of paparazzi desperately hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.But an investigation into the photograph found that the pic was actually taken in July 2011 – five years before Harry and Meghan were first introduced in 2016 – during the...
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
HelloGiggles
Former Royal Security Official Reveals Meghan Markle Faced “Very Real” Threats in UK
It’s no secret that Meghan Markle felt unwelcome in the United Kingdom throughout her courtship and engagement to Prince Harry and during the birth of their eldest, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To this day, the couple is vocal about the fears and anxieties that come with returning to Britain soil...
Prince William 'Could Not Keep His Hand Off' Kate Middleton in Boston PDA
Throughout the couple's three-day visit to Boston royal watchers spied a number of royal PDA moments.
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
King Charles’ Friend Says Meghan Markle May Have Thought She Was Always Going to Be ‘Driven Around in a Golden Coach’ After ‘Grand Wedding’
King Charles' friend opined that perhaps after marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle assumed she was just going to be "driven around in a golden coach."
Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
Princess Diana Wasn’t the Only Woman Who King Charles Cheated on With Camilla Parker Bowles
If you thought Princess Diana was the only one of King Charles' exes who saw him and Camilla together, you're wrong. Another woman dumped him for that very reason.
'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers
The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara at first official banquet as Princess of Wales for this reason
Kate Middleton can't wear Diana's tiara during the event celebrating the state visit of the President of South Africa this week
epicstream.com
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla ‘Appalled’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Docuseries? Senior Royals Reportedly ‘Not Worried but Wearied’ With Netflix Documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries is expected to affect the royal family. According to a new report, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are not bothered, but they are tired of the Sussexes. How Did King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla React To Prince Harry And...
Biographer Says Meghan Markle Would Have Been a ‘Natural’ Royal But ‘Didn’t Give It Long Enough’
Royal biographer Andrew Morton discusses how Meghan Markle was a 'natural' for the royal family and could have used her position to make 'genuine change to the world.'
Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
