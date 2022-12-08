ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Caught Red Handed: Meghan & Harry Called Out For Using 'Fake' Photo Of Cameramen In Netflix Doc To Make It Appear They Were Being 'Hounded' By Press

A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming new Netflix docuseries was actually taken five years before the pair first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.The photo, which was featured in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan – the couple’s six-episode docuseries scheduled to release on December 8 – was seemingly used to show a group of paparazzi desperately hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.But an investigation into the photograph found that the pic was actually taken in July 2011 – five years before Harry and Meghan were first introduced in 2016 – during the...
The List

Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
The List

Kate Middleton Stuns In One Of Princess Diana's Engagement Gifts

William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales received the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Tuesday on behalf of King Charles III. The royals first welcomed the president at the Corinthia Hotel in London, then proceeded to the Royal Pavilion for the official, ceremonious welcome. While the annual visit included a horse-drawn carriage on the road to Buckingham Palace, a viewing of photographs in the royal Picture Gallery, and a tour of Westminster Abbey, the Princess of Wales included one special touch to her attire that caught the attention of the public.
RadarOnline

'Harry & Meghan Are Truly Cheap': Duke And Duchess Of Sussex's Netflix Doc Draws Mixed Emotions From Viewers

The highly anticipated Netflix documentary from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has left watchers with mixed emotions. After the release of its first three episodes, viewers flooded social media with scathing reviews about the controversial documentary that included criticism from royalists and Megxit supports alike, RadarOnline.com has learned. Netflix's Harry & Meghan aimed to have the Duke and Duchess revisit their courtship and share their story in their own words. After the release of Volume I on December 8, viewers have not held back their opinions of the six-part series so far. The documentary revealed a humble...
epicstream.com

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla ‘Appalled’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Docuseries? Senior Royals Reportedly ‘Not Worried but Wearied’ With Netflix Documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries is expected to affect the royal family. According to a new report, King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, are not bothered, but they are tired of the Sussexes. How Did King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla React To Prince Harry And...
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
