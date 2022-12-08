ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UWM to award more than 1,800 degrees at commencement Dec. 18

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will award about 1,800 degrees at its 127th commencement on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave. The university will present 1,234 bachelor’s degrees, 412 master’s degrees, 55 doctoral degrees, 57 flexible option degrees and 66 associate degrees....
UWM student invited to Google headquarters for national event

International student Pranay Mandadapu proves that hard work pays off. As the lead of UWM’s new Google Developer Student Club (GDSC), Pranay was invited by Google to attend its North America Connect event Nov. 4-5 at Google headquarters in California. Mandadapu, a master’s student in computer science, recently answered...
