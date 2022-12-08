The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will award about 1,800 degrees at its 127th commencement on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m. at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, 400 W. Kilbourn Ave. The university will present 1,234 bachelor’s degrees, 412 master’s degrees, 55 doctoral degrees, 57 flexible option degrees and 66 associate degrees....

