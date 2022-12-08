Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Nipsey Hussle's Malcolm X Chain On Display At Smithsonian's Museum of American HistorySlauson GirlWashington, DC
Bay Net
Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s
SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
NBC Washington
Suitland High School Students Return to Class One Day After Campus Shooting Injures Ninth Grader
Suitland High School students are returning to the classroom one day after shots were fired on campus, hospitalizing one 14-year-old in and prompting police to take another ninth-grade student into custody. Buses could be seen rolling into the school parking lot in Forestville, Maryland, not quite 24 hours after the...
fox5dc.com
Man guilty of threatening mother, daughter at gunpoint in DC road rage case
WASHINGTON - A 36-year-old D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges after authorities say he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint during a road rage incident while sitting in traffic over four years ago. Police say on April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams began honking his horn at...
Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School
New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
No school Friday for Fuquay-Varina Middle School students due to shooting
School is closed Friday for Fuquay-Varina Middle School after a student fired a gun in a class on Thursday.
UPDATED: Maryland High School Placed On Lockdown After Reported Shooting
Suitland High School in Maryland is on lockdown after a shooting was reported on school grounds, police said.The shooting happened at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, though no information about a possible gunman or victims was immediately released by school officials or police investigat…
WUSA
Safety concerns after Suitland High School shooting
One day after a 14-year-old freshman was shot on campus. Nathan Baca was there as school let out - talking to parents about what safety.
Man charged after threatening to shoot up Arkansas elementary school, police say
WEST HELENA, Ark. — A man was arrested for threatening to shoot up an elementary school classroom. On Dec. 9 at approximately 9:30 a.m., West Helena Police responded to a shooting threat at JF Wahl Elementary School. When officers arrived, an employee told them a man, Dalton Jackson, was...
WTOP
Decomposing body found in Montgomery Co. gas station shooting suspect’s home
A suspect is in custody for the shooting death of a White Oak, Maryland, gas station employee Thursday afternoon — and authorities later found a woman dead in his apartment. Montgomery County officials said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was arrested Friday morning and accused of killing 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, a clerk at a Shell gas station convenience store, the day prior.
Bay Net
19th Annual “Shop With A Cop” Brings Community Together In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On December 10, 2022, the Optimist Club partnered with the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order of Police and hosted the annual “Shop With a Cop” program. Children who participated in the program were picked up at their homes by local, state, and federal...
Gas Station Employee Fatally Shot; Suspect Still At Large
Montgomery County Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of an employee Thursday afternoon at the Shell gas station (Dash In) in the 11100 block of New Hampshire Ave. in White Oak. “On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m., 3rd District officers and Montgomery County...
Missing South Carolina 5-Year-Old Aspen Jeter Found, Dad Arrested on Murder and Grand Larceny Charges
Aspen Jeter had been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Day Five-year-old Aspen Jeter has been found. On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced that the North Carolina toddler was found in Danville, Va., around 12:40 p.m. in a hospital parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, 47. Aspen was reported missing after police were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Thanksgiving and found the deceased body of Aspen's mother, Crystal Jumper. U.S. Marshals and Virginia authorities have taken Aspen into custody on warrants...
Winsome Sears torches 'dereliction of duty' in VA school's handling of bathroom rape case: 'This is not over'
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears touted the firing of Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler over the district's handling of reported sexual assaults.
Bay Net
Health Department To Launch Thrive By Three Program In St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has been awarded grant funding in the amount of $250,000 to launch a Thrive By Three Program in St. Mary’s County. This funding was provided through the Maryland Department of Health Prevention and Health Promotion Administration Bureau of Maternal and Child Health.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days
Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
Staff member and student in fight at Riverview Gardens school
A fight between a staff member and a student inside a classroom on Monday was caught on video.
Bay Net
Maryland Fifth Graders Invited To Submit Arbor Day Posters For 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards invite all Maryland fifth graders in private and public schools to participate in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. The theme for 2023 is: “Trees Are Terrific…and Cool our Communities!”. All entries must...
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
barredindc.com
An Real-Life H Street Speakeasy Shut Down by DC
On Wednesday (12/7), the DC ABC Board ordered a bar operating in a former barbershop space at 705 H St. NE to cease and desist operating as a bar. The bar, Christopher’s Lounge, does not have a liquor license (nor the correct regulatory licensing), and you can’t do that. ABRA investigators were not apparently tipped off, they just spotted it while doing their rounds the Saturday night before Thanksgiving. The investigators checked social media to confirm.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
