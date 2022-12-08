ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Virginia Man Arrested For Attempted Murder In St. Mary’s

SCOTLAND, Md. – On December 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m. Deputy Shubrooks responded to the 11100 block of Point Lookout Road in Scotland, for the reported assault. Investigation determined Brama Joseph Bussell, age 28 of King George, Virginia, approached the victim from behind, and proceeded to strike the victim multiple times in the head and back.
SCOTLAND, MD
Daily Voice

Teen In Custody After Brawl Escalates To Shooting Outside Suitland High School

New details have been released by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Thursday afternoon following a student-involved shooting outside Suitland High School. Officials say that a high school student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school at approximately 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, in an incident that was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Decomposing body found in Montgomery Co. gas station shooting suspect’s home

A suspect is in custody for the shooting death of a White Oak, Maryland, gas station employee Thursday afternoon — and authorities later found a woman dead in his apartment. Montgomery County officials said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was arrested Friday morning and accused of killing 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, a clerk at a Shell gas station convenience store, the day prior.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
People

Missing South Carolina 5-Year-Old Aspen Jeter Found, Dad Arrested on Murder and Grand Larceny Charges

Aspen Jeter had been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Day Five-year-old Aspen Jeter has been found. On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced that the North Carolina toddler was found in Danville, Va., around 12:40 p.m. in a hospital parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, 47. Aspen was reported missing after police were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Thanksgiving and found the deceased body of Aspen's mother, Crystal Jumper.  U.S. Marshals and Virginia authorities have taken Aspen into custody on warrants...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: One-time $1,000 bonus checks going out to Maryland school employees in five days

Christmas is coming early for employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland, who are poised to receive a $1,000 bonus in five days. Funding for the employee appreciation bonus will stem from unfilled vacancies in the school system and will be rolled out to "all permanent employees except those on a leave of absence" on Dec. 16 as a gesture of appreciation, according to the superintendent.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Maryland Fifth Graders Invited To Submit Arbor Day Posters For 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards invite all Maryland fifth graders in private and public schools to participate in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest. The theme for 2023 is: “Trees Are Terrific…and Cool our Communities!”. All entries must...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
barredindc.com

An Real-Life H Street Speakeasy Shut Down by DC

On Wednesday (12/7), the DC ABC Board ordered a bar operating in a former barbershop space at 705 H St. NE to cease and desist operating as a bar. The bar, Christopher’s Lounge, does not have a liquor license (nor the correct regulatory licensing), and you can’t do that. ABRA investigators were not apparently tipped off, they just spotted it while doing their rounds the Saturday night before Thanksgiving. The investigators checked social media to confirm.
KFIL Radio

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy