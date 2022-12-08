Aspen Jeter had been missing since her mother was found dead on Thanksgiving Day Five-year-old Aspen Jeter has been found. On Friday, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office announced that the North Carolina toddler was found in Danville, Va., around 12:40 p.m. in a hospital parking lot with her father, Antar Jeter, 47. Aspen was reported missing after police were called to do a welfare check at a home in Orangeburg, South Carolina on Thanksgiving and found the deceased body of Aspen's mother, Crystal Jumper. U.S. Marshals and Virginia authorities have taken Aspen into custody on warrants...

