ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

rue21, Music Star Kane Brown Collaborate on Exclusive Limited-Edition Collection

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2no5_0jbz18JH00

WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

rue21, a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its collaboration with music star Kane Brown on an exclusive new collection. The partnership is the culmination of a special connection between rue21 and Brown, who has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005807/en/

Kane Brown has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I came up not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said. “I had enough that I could afford rue21, and their clothes were cool.”

Now available online at rue21.com and in stores, the limited-edition collection features a variety of items designed by Brown including screen tees, sweatshirts, joggers, a trucker hat and more in sizes small through XXL. Available for both men and women, prices range from $16.99 to $41.99.

“Kane Brown grew up wearing rue21, so it has been extremely exciting for our team to work with him on this very personal and exclusive rue21 collection,” said Bill Brand, Chief Executive Officer, rue21. “From a voice as our customer to a leading voice as a collaborator and partner, Kane’s personality and style align perfectly with that of our audience. We’re proud to bring this affordable and accessible collection to our customers.”

As part of the launch, customers can enter a contest to get the exclusive chance to meet Brown and shop the collection at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville on Jan. 6. To enter, participants must follow @rue21 on Instagram, post a video or photo on their public feed explaining why they love Brown and rue21, as well as why they should be the winner. Participants should use the hashtag #rue21xKaneBrown in the caption and tag @rue21 in the post.

“rue21 x Kane Brown is the answer for the savvy Gen Z person who wants to make a fashion-forward statement,” said Michael Cingolani, Chief Merchandising Officer at the retailer. “Kane is an award-winning artist with a vast and diverse fan base, so this line is going to be in demand, and we expect it to sell out quickly.”

Brown is a singer-songwriter best known for hits like “Heaven,” “Be Like That,” “Grand” and “Like I Love Country Music.” He is the recipient of five American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards and one ACM Award. His third studio album, Different Man , released Sept. 9 and debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, including No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart.

To view and purchase items from the rue21 x Kane Brown collection, visit rue21.com or find a store near you.

rue21 is dedicated to building an inclusive brand – offering affordable, accessible fashion to all – with 40% of its Gen Z audience from multicultural backgrounds. The rue21 brand is fun and positive, with an edge to be on-trend.

For media requests, please contact Caroline Constantine at cconstantine@pipitone.com.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to provide customers with quality styles at accessible prices. It offers the largest selection of products, sizes and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania – just north of Pittsburgh – it currently operates over 650 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

About Kane Brown

Since the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album in December 2016, Kane Brown has ascended from social media notability to become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays while continuing to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries. Named to the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, Brown has released two studio albums, three EPs, has over 12 billion streams, multiple Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications, sold out arenas all across the country, collaborated with some of the industry’s finest, is the recipient of five American Music Awards, and was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his emotionally charged hit single “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Both of Brown’s studio albums reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart. Experiment reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart, and his self-titled album reached No. 5. Upon the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, Brown made history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard ’s main country charts simultaneously. The album went on to reign at No. 1 for 13 consecutive weeks, while the singles “Heaven” and “What Ifs” are the third- and seventh-most streamed country songs of all time. Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to achieve this all-genre chart feat. Experiment produced three back-to-back Double Platinum No. 1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. Brown continues to top the country airplay chart with seven No. 1 hits while building his profile on the pop charts with multiple top 15 hits.

Known for his high energy on stage, Brown has sold out venues all over the country. His Blessed & Free Tour marked the first time a country artist has brought their headlining tour to all 29 NBA Arenas. The tour also saw Brown sell out Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, making him the 10 th country artist to accomplish this feat.

Continuing to push beyond the country genre, Brown has collaborated with popular artists from all genres, including DJ Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina, and Becky G. Brown’s most recent collaboration, “Famous Friends” with Chris Young, became Billboard ’s 2021 year-end No. 1 Country Airplay Song and remained in the top five of Billboard ’s airplay chart for 15 weeks.

With the release of his most recent album, Different Man , in September 2022, Brown took “his hitmaker status to the next level” (Associated Press). Featured by The New York Times , Los Angeles Times , Associated Press and more, the project earned rave reviews, with The New York Times noting, “Kane Brown didn’t fit the country music mold. So, he made his own.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005807/en/

CONTACT: Caroline Constantine

Pipitone

cconstantine@pipitone.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT SPECIALTY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT GENERATION Z FASHION MUSIC CONSUMER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL

SOURCE: rue21

PUB: 12/08/2022 12:45 PM/DISC: 12/08/2022 12:46 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kane Brown’s Wife Performs ‘Thank God’ With Him on Stage for the First Time: VIDEO

Since releasing his hit song “Used to Love You Sober” in 2015, followed by the No. 1 single “What Ifs” featuring Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown has established a massive fanbase in the country music community. He’s seen further success with recent hits like “One Mississippi” and “Like I Love Country Music,” but now the 29-year-old father of two is bringing us new music and a new voice. For the first time ever, Kane Brown’s wife Katelyn Brown took to the stage beside him, the country couple singing their new duet, “Thank God,” live.
The Associated Press

ID Supply Expands Merchandising Ventures With Country Singer Kane Brown

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Today, ID Supply in partnership with Futureshirts has announced its national holiday campaign with Country Singer Kane Brown. The five-time American Music Award, two-time CMT Music Award and ACM Award winner has also added a new role to his résumé as Rue21’s latest creative director. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005537/en/ ID SUPPLY EXPANDS MERCHANDISING VENTURES WITH COUNTRY SINGER KANE BROWN
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Kane Brown Launches Clothing Line at Rue21

Kane Brown continues to expand his empire with a new clothing line at Rue21. The country superstar has partnered with the young adult clothing brand on a limited edition collection designed by Brown that features graphic tees, sweatshirts, and jogging pants that display his likeness. Some of the items also have the phrase and praying hands logo of his 2022 Blessed & Free Tour, which is named after his duet with H.E.R. The items come in an assortment of cream, brown and black colors. He also has a trucker hat with the phrase “Kane Brown Blessed & Free” written in blue, red, and gold lettering. The product line is unisex and Brown wanted to keep it affordable for fans, with prices ranging from $16.99 to $41.99.
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Fans Are Obsessed With Scotty McCreery’s Elvis Presley Cover

American Idol winner Scotty McCreery recently released a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Upon hearing rendition, fans were quick to praise McCreery’s vocals. Scotty McCreery Performs Amazing “Santa Claus Is Back In Town” Rendition. Scotty McCreery has treated fans...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off Fire Alarms in Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar

Proving to be quite the pranksters, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown set off fire alarms at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee this week. In his latest Instagram post, Luke Bryan shared a video of him pulling a fire alarm in the bar while Brown was cracking up laughing the entire time. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan declared in the post. He also used the “#pranksters.” When the alarm went off, Bryan ran away while laughing hysterically.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carly Pearce Performs Heartfelt Rendition of ‘What He Didn’t Do’ on ‘The Voice’: WATCH

Country music superstar Carly Pearce dropped by The Voice last night to perform a show-stopping performance of “What He Didn’t Do.” The Grammy-nominated artist shone onstage in a glittering, skin-tight dress while being surrounded by pillar candles and metal lanterns. The country crooner gave an emotional performance certain to hit a nerve with viewers that have been through a messy breakup.
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Could Be Releasing New Music in 2023

Could we be getting new music from Miley Cyrus next year? According to Mike WiLL Made-It, it’s seems likely. The producer-slash-rapper, who worked with Cyrus on Bangerz as well as the track “23,” took to his Instagram Story to repost photos shared by Rae Sremmurd of them in the studio with Cyrus. Rae Sremmurd captioned the post “Ear drummers and head bangerz.” Meanwhile, Mike WiLL Made-It added “2023” to his Insta Story caption, teasing the possible release date.
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘CMA Country Christmas’ special on ABC for free

Country music’s biggest stars are ringing in the holiday season with a night full of festive classics and one-of-a-kind musical performances for “CMA Country Christmas.”. The holiday special will celebrate its 13th year on Thursday, December 8 on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV. FuboTV and DirecTV both offer free trials and Sling offers $20 for your first month.
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

‘CMA Country Christmas’ Set List Finds Scotty McCreery, Maren Morris Singing Holiday Classics

CMA has unveiled the setlist for CMA Country Christmas, and it’s packed with holiday cheer. When fans tune in on Thursday (Dec. 8), they’ll be treated to several holiday classics sung by some of country music’s brightest stars, including Scotty McCreery with “Holly Jolly Christmas,” Maren Morris offers “Merry Christmas Baby” and Old Dominion on “What Christmas Means To Me.” First-time CMA Country Christmas performers The War and Treaty take on the haunting “O Holy Night.”
American Songwriter

Blake Shelton, John Legend, Carly Pearce to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Semifinals

The Voice season 22 semifinals will host some superstar performers when the show airs tonight (Dec. 6) at 8pm E.T. on NBC. The Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton will both take the stage, along with Shelton’s country music peer and CMA Award-winning country star, Carly Pearce. Shelton, who is the most winning coach on the show, will bring his hit “No Body,” which is climbing up to the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while Legend will perform “Nervous” off his new album, Legend. Pearce returns to The Voice to deliver her current single, “What He Didn’t Do,” from her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. Like “No Body,” “What He Didn’t Do” is making its way up the top 20 on country radio.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Every Song Performed During Chanté Moore’s Timeless Medley of R&B Hits

Singer, songwriter, and actress Chanté Moore took viewers on a nostalgic ride through several timeless r&b records that reminded music lovers why they fell in love with the vocal stylings of the ultra-talent music veteran. Looking fierce in a pink mini dress and shimmery heels to match, Chantè’s voice soared far into the night before finishing off with a powerhouse performance of her signature hit song, ‘Chantè’s Got a Man.’
The Associated Press

Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle’s show

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to “make some noise for the world’s richest man.”. They did. Lots of booing. It was a rather uncomfortable appearance for Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, at Chappelle’s show with Chris Rock on Sunday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco. At the end of the show, Chappelle was talking about the need to get along and communicate with people with different viewpoints and perspectives.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster

America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy