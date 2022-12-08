rue21, Music Star Kane Brown Collaborate on Exclusive Limited-Edition Collection

WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022--

rue21, a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its collaboration with music star Kane Brown on an exclusive new collection. The partnership is the culmination of a special connection between rue21 and Brown, who has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005807/en/

Kane Brown has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I came up not really having any money to spend on clothes,” Brown said. “I had enough that I could afford rue21, and their clothes were cool.”

Now available online at rue21.com and in stores, the limited-edition collection features a variety of items designed by Brown including screen tees, sweatshirts, joggers, a trucker hat and more in sizes small through XXL. Available for both men and women, prices range from $16.99 to $41.99.

“Kane Brown grew up wearing rue21, so it has been extremely exciting for our team to work with him on this very personal and exclusive rue21 collection,” said Bill Brand, Chief Executive Officer, rue21. “From a voice as our customer to a leading voice as a collaborator and partner, Kane’s personality and style align perfectly with that of our audience. We’re proud to bring this affordable and accessible collection to our customers.”

As part of the launch, customers can enter a contest to get the exclusive chance to meet Brown and shop the collection at the Opry Mills Mall in Nashville on Jan. 6. To enter, participants must follow @rue21 on Instagram, post a video or photo on their public feed explaining why they love Brown and rue21, as well as why they should be the winner. Participants should use the hashtag #rue21xKaneBrown in the caption and tag @rue21 in the post.

“rue21 x Kane Brown is the answer for the savvy Gen Z person who wants to make a fashion-forward statement,” said Michael Cingolani, Chief Merchandising Officer at the retailer. “Kane is an award-winning artist with a vast and diverse fan base, so this line is going to be in demand, and we expect it to sell out quickly.”

Brown is a singer-songwriter best known for hits like “Heaven,” “Be Like That,” “Grand” and “Like I Love Country Music.” He is the recipient of five American Music Awards, two CMT Music Awards and one ACM Award. His third studio album, Different Man , released Sept. 9 and debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200, including No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart.

To view and purchase items from the rue21 x Kane Brown collection, visit rue21.com or find a store near you.

rue21 is dedicated to building an inclusive brand – offering affordable, accessible fashion to all – with 40% of its Gen Z audience from multicultural backgrounds. The rue21 brand is fun and positive, with an edge to be on-trend.

For media requests, please contact Caroline Constantine at cconstantine@pipitone.com.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to provide customers with quality styles at accessible prices. It offers the largest selection of products, sizes and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania – just north of Pittsburgh – it currently operates over 650 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com.

About Kane Brown

Since the arrival of his self-titled, 2X Platinum debut album in December 2016, Kane Brown has ascended from social media notability to become one of country music’s most accomplished mainstays while continuing to expand the perception of country music and break musical boundaries. Named to the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, Brown has released two studio albums, three EPs, has over 12 billion streams, multiple Multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold RIAA certifications, sold out arenas all across the country, collaborated with some of the industry’s finest, is the recipient of five American Music Awards, and was the first black solo artist to receive an ACM Award for Video of the Year for his emotionally charged hit single “Worldwide Beautiful.”

Both of Brown’s studio albums reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart. Experiment reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart, and his self-titled album reached No. 5. Upon the release of his Kane Brown Deluxe Version in October 2017, Brown made history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard ’s main country charts simultaneously. The album went on to reign at No. 1 for 13 consecutive weeks, while the singles “Heaven” and “What Ifs” are the third- and seventh-most streamed country songs of all time. Brown’s sophomore album Experiment debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in more than 24 years to achieve this all-genre chart feat. Experiment produced three back-to-back Double Platinum No. 1 hits and was ranked by The New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. Brown continues to top the country airplay chart with seven No. 1 hits while building his profile on the pop charts with multiple top 15 hits.

Known for his high energy on stage, Brown has sold out venues all over the country. His Blessed & Free Tour marked the first time a country artist has brought their headlining tour to all 29 NBA Arenas. The tour also saw Brown sell out Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, making him the 10 th country artist to accomplish this feat.

Continuing to push beyond the country genre, Brown has collaborated with popular artists from all genres, including DJ Marshmello, Khalid and Swae Lee, blackbear, Nelly, John Legend, Camila Cabello, Brooks & Dunn, Lauren Alaina, and Becky G. Brown’s most recent collaboration, “Famous Friends” with Chris Young, became Billboard ’s 2021 year-end No. 1 Country Airplay Song and remained in the top five of Billboard ’s airplay chart for 15 weeks.

With the release of his most recent album, Different Man , in September 2022, Brown took “his hitmaker status to the next level” (Associated Press). Featured by The New York Times , Los Angeles Times , Associated Press and more, the project earned rave reviews, with The New York Times noting, “Kane Brown didn’t fit the country music mold. So, he made his own.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005807/en/

CONTACT: Caroline Constantine

Pipitone

cconstantine@pipitone.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA TENNESSEE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT SPECIALTY GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT GENERATION Z FASHION MUSIC CONSUMER RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL

SOURCE: rue21

PUB: 12/08/2022 12:45 PM/DISC: 12/08/2022 12:46 PM