FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wkzo.com
Three Rivers Commercial-News to remain open after purchase by Wilcox Newspapers
THREE RIVERS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Some may call it a Christmas miracle. After announcing last week it was ceasing publication, the Three Rivers Commercial-News announced on Sunday night that Wilcox Newspapers owner Mike Wilcox purchased the paper to prevent its demise. Wilcox plans to restart publication of the 127-year-old...
wkzo.com
Bronson honors providers with 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Bronson Healthcare has awarded four providers with the 2022 Compassionate Physician(s) and Compassionate Advanced Practice Professional of the Year. Nominated and chosen by their peers, the winners are:. Russell C. Cameron, MD, is a pediatric gastroenterologist at Bronson Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialists in Kalamazoo. Ruth...
wkzo.com
KPS Superintendent refutes allegation that black educators aren’t being promoted into upper management
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegations that Kalamazoo Public Schools officials aren’t doing enough to promote black educators into upper management drew a sharp response from the Superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri at the district’s Board of Education meeting this week. NAACP Branch President Wendy Fields complained to...
wkzo.com
MSP investigating theft of Romex wire and catalytic converter in recent days
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers are investigating the theft of a pair of 1,000 foot rolls of Romex wire in St. Joseph County. Troopers say the thefts happened in the 61300 block of Nottowa Road and it’s believed the crimes took place sometime between December 2 and December 5.
wkzo.com
Multiple fire departments fight roof fire at Kalamazoo business in Comstock Township
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Crews from 10 local fire departments joined forces to put out a fire at a business east of Kalamazoo Monday morning, December 14. It happened at Landscape Forms on Lawndale Avenue in Comstock Township where crews discovered flames coming from the roof. Authorities say...
wkzo.com
18-year-old male booked into Kalamazoo County Jail after high speed chase in stolen car
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – An 18-year-old male is in the Kalamazoo County Jail following a late Sunday afternoon high speed police chase which started in Kalamazoo and ended in Battle Creek. Battle Creek Police say the chase last for about a half hour. It started at about 4:30...
wkzo.com
Battle Creek Police investigate shooting: Woman left with multiple wounds
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police say a 45-year-old woman is in stable condition after being shot multiple times during an incident early Monday morning, December 12. Officers responded to the 200 block of Howland Street around 3:25 a.m. when a neighbor in the area called...
