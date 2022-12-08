THREE RIVERS, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Some may call it a Christmas miracle. After announcing last week it was ceasing publication, the Three Rivers Commercial-News announced on Sunday night that Wilcox Newspapers owner Mike Wilcox purchased the paper to prevent its demise. Wilcox plans to restart publication of the 127-year-old...

THREE RIVERS, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO