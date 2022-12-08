ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Breeze Airways announces return of flights from Richmond to Jacksonville, Florida

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Spnwr_0jbyyCBt00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Budget airline Breeze Airways announced earlier this week the return of its service to Jacksonville, Fla., from Richmond starting next year.

Beginning May 18, 2023, the Richmond-to-Jacksonville route will be in service on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

“Breeze always looks for underserved routes where we can add nonstop flights, low fares and our brand of Seriously Nice service,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said in a press release from the airline. “With returning service to Jacksonville, we now offer nine destinations from RIC.”

Upgrades could soon be coming to I-64 between Richmond and Williamsburg

Breeze currently operates flights to eight destinations from Richmond: Charleston, S.C.; Las Vegas, Nev.; New Orleans, La.; Hartford, Conn.; San Francisco, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Provo-Salt Lake City, Utah; and Tampa, Fla.

According to the release, the airline offers affordable fares to underserved cities along with a variety of perks. For more information about Breeze Airways, visit here .

WRIC - ABC 8News

