Elkview, WV

West Virginia teen found guilty in quadruple murder case

By Bailey Brautigan
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fqpuS_0jbyw86K00

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A teen accused of an Elkview quadruple murder was found guilty in Kanawha County Court on Thursday.

Gavin Smith was found guilty on all five charges: Three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Smith was indicted in June for allegedly killing his mother, stepfather and two brothers in December of 2020. He was 16 at the time.

The bodies of four people, two adults, and two children were found inside a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview on Dec. 13, 2020. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, autopsies revealed that the family had been shot with a firearm.

Deputies later identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3, all of Elkview.

Last year, Rebecca Walker, who was 17 at the time of the murders, pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of “ accessory after the fact to first-degree murder .” She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September.

