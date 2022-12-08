Read full article on original website
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READING OF BILL AMENDING PERSONNEL MANUAL
The Boonville City Council heard the first reading of a bill to amend the personnel manual during its recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the bill would would add winter break leave to the manual. The amendment to the manual would be effective January 1, 2023. The council...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS WATER RATES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen discussed ordinances related to water rates during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman recommended postponing any action to set water rates for Concordia customers to further discuss options at a future meeting. The board will continue discussion on Concordia water rates...
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE CONTRACT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA SERVICES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a contract with PageFreezer for services related to social media during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman says PageFreezer maintains records of the city’s website, which is required under state statute. Klussman said the board approved the contract with the company.
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUST OF CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER C.T. VIVIAN AT MORGAN STREET PARK
The Boonville City Council approved a bust at Morgan Street Park for civil rights leader C.T Vivian, who was born in Boonville, during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the bust of Vivian would be placed on the one remaining pedestal at the park. Vivian helped found...
CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE PROJECT SOUTH OF CARROLLTON COMPLETE
A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is now complete. Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation completed the project which began August 18, 2022. During construction, temporary traffic signals were in place...
Lenexa considering massive mixed-use project along K-10
Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.
DEPARTMENT OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL TECHNICAL SCHOOLS
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has awarded a $400,000 grant to local technical schools. Those schools are the Carrollton Area Career Center, the Boonslick Technical Education Center, Lex La-Ray Technical Center, the State Fair Career and Technology Center and the Warrensburg Area Career Center. Missouri’s Area Career...
BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SWEET SPRINGS
A boil advisory has been issued in Sweet Springs. According to a city official, the advisory is on South Walnut Street, from Marshall Street north of the dead end. The advisory was caused after a water break was repaired during the morning hours of Monday, December 12. If you have...
Rising costs force district to focus on stretching construction dollars
The Blue Springs School District isn’t immune to the effects that rising costs of goods and services have on construction projects.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES AGREEMENT WITH LAW FIRM FOR CITY BUSINESS
The Marshall City Council discussed an agreement to execute a contract between the City of Marshall and Paul Martin Law, LLC for legal service at its meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022. Councilman Drew Green bought up a question on whether another firm was needed for the city in addition...
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
County residents get payment extension for 2022 property tax bills
CLAY COUNTY — Taxpayers in Clay County are getting an extension to pay their 2022 property taxes after a paper shortage with a vendor used for billing lead to more than 19,000 property tax bills going out later than usual. “The county provided the information to the printer for...
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTY DECEMBER 12-18
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 12-18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
Kansas City approves $130M apartment project at blighted hospital site
NorthPoint Development will proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital.
Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty
LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY DIVISION OF FIRE SAFETY INVESTIGATES FATAL FIRE IN SALISBURY
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS) has received a request from the Salisbury Fire Department to investigate a residential fire in Salisbury. Two people were killed in the fire. The Salisbury Fire Department received a call to respond to a fire at 207 West Third Street in Salisbury at...
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)
Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
