Higginsville, MO

kmmo.com

BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL HEARS FIRST READING OF BILL AMENDING PERSONNEL MANUAL

The Boonville City Council heard the first reading of a bill to amend the personnel manual during its recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the bill would would add winter break leave to the manual. The amendment to the manual would be effective January 1, 2023. The council...
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS WATER RATES

The Concordia Board of Aldermen discussed ordinances related to water rates during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman recommended postponing any action to set water rates for Concordia customers to further discuss options at a future meeting. The board will continue discussion on Concordia water rates...
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE CONTRACT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA SERVICES

The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a contract with PageFreezer for services related to social media during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman says PageFreezer maintains records of the city’s website, which is required under state statute. Klussman said the board approved the contract with the company.
kmmo.com

CARROLL COUNTY BRIDGE PROJECT SOUTH OF CARROLLTON COMPLETE

A bridge rehabilitation project on U.S. Highway 24/65 in Carroll County, over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad is now complete. Crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation completed the project which began August 18, 2022. During construction, temporary traffic signals were in place...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

BOIL ADVISORY ISSUED IN SWEET SPRINGS

A boil advisory has been issued in Sweet Springs. According to a city official, the advisory is on South Walnut Street, from Marshall Street north of the dead end. The advisory was caused after a water break was repaired during the morning hours of Monday, December 12. If you have...
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL AMEND CITY MARIJUANA CODE

The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance amending the city ordinance regarding marijuana during its meeting on Monday, December 5. Voters voted on a Missouri Constitutional Amendment to make recreational marijuana legal during the 2022 November election. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the ordinance will update the city code to make it comply with the State of Missouri.
SEDALIA, MO
mycouriertribune.com

County residents get payment extension for 2022 property tax bills

CLAY COUNTY — Taxpayers in Clay County are getting an extension to pay their 2022 property taxes after a paper shortage with a vendor used for billing lead to more than 19,000 property tax bills going out later than usual. “The county provided the information to the printer for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTY DECEMBER 12-18

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 12-18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty

LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
LIBERTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (12/12)

Stealing report taken 500 block E Jackson St. Windsor. Issued citation to Tommy Roofe of Windsor for failure to maintain financial responsibility. Issued citations to Daniel Ware of Windsor for failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Arrested Cody Burton age 31 of Windsor for...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement

A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.

