Livermore, CA

Police warning drivers as a new Chick-fil-A opens in Livermore Thursday

By J.R. Stone
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

Thursday morning an all-new Chick-fil-A is opening in Livermore.

It's just another restaurant, yes, but Chick-fil-A restaurants across the country have caused traffic problems due to the number of cars waiting in line to get food.

The new Livermore location is opening at an already very busy intersection which includes In-N-Out Burger, Jack in the Box, and Baja Fresh.

"It's gonna be backed out, the freeway exit is going to be a mess," said Mariana Luttenberger who opposes the restaurant's opening.

There's a belief that the long lines will go down North Livermore Avenue and affect ramps to Interstate 580. This was a major concern before this location was even built.

Livermore Police already took to Facebook to warn drivers about the opening, saying that blocking intersections is illegal.

The Chick-fil-A opened at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

"It's already super heavily trafficked over here and Chick-fil-A is just going to make it worse," says Luttenberger.

"I think there's going to be a lot of traffic, I think it's going to be kind of crazy I really do," said Joe Fortine.

But some kids that ABC7 News spoke with say, 'who cares?'

"Do you mind waiting in those lines?" we asked 9-year-old Nazareth Garcia who replied, "No not really. It's worth it!"

Many said there are reasons why Chick-fil-A has long lines and big crowds.

"The chicken itself, it's just very good. A lot of people call it the In-N-Out for chicken patties," said Oliver Maldonado.

"The food is really good. Have you tried it yourself?" asked Fortine.

As for Thursday's grand opening, some will wait and see what the turnout looks like.

"I'll check it out, if the line is by the freeway no, but other than that I'll have to give it a shot," said Amir Ghafoori of Livermore.

"They got their work cut out for them to see if they can accommodate everybody, but it's a popular place and people love the food so I'm sure they'll get a lot of a crowd," said Paulette Rettig of Livermore.

Brandon Hunter
4d ago

Again our city council was bought and paid for. They could have built the entrance off Las Positas. That would buy them 500’ of frontage on North Livermore road before the off-ramp comes into play

