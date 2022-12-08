ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Consumer Reports shares recommended deals for everyone on your gift list

By Michael Finney via
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DV575_0jbysEAb00

Consumer Reports staffers are like Santa's elves year-round. But rather than make the gifts, they make sure the gifts are well made.

At their New York labs, they put products through their paces and that's where Tanya Christian was today when she spoke to 7 On Your Side. She jumped right in and made this recommendation.

"This is the Nespresso Essenza Mini . It is nice and compact but packs a punch because it delivers on quick brew," Christian said. "So, for $142 on sale this week at AllModern.com, it is a great gift for the coffee lover."

Staying with the kitchen theme, Christian said, "Air fryers are on a lot of people's wish list this year."

"This is the Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp . It is 2.6 quarts, which means it is nice and compact," she added, noting that right now it is on sale at Target for $40.

Next, Christian demonstrates some nonstick cookware: the GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Skillet Set . It's a 8" and 10" pan set for $65.

Her next gift is for those who want a massage with their workout. Consumer Reports recommends the Renpho R3 massage gun , it can be bought for as little as $69.

For stocking suffers Christian suggested ear buds, " 1MORE Comfobuds , this is the pro model. This is on sale now for half off so we are talking $50."

What about for the last-minute shoppers? Christian says consider giving experiences like cooking classes and then she suggested a Consumer Reports subscription, saying it offers access to ratings and reviews and the purchase will be contributing to a fairer, safer market place.

PRODUCTS (Prices are accurate as of this article's writing):

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here . As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?

EMAIL US AT 7OYS@KGO-TV.COM

Please note the address uses the letter "O", not zeros. Be sure to include your full name, email, street address, and phone number.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0jbysEAb00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

45 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
NBC Chicago

A $7,000 Penny Could Be Hiding in Your Pocket—Here's How to Identify It

You may want to think twice before tossing out your loose change — one of your pennies could be worth $7,000. That's if you have a 1983 Lincoln penny, says Blake Alma, whose "CoinHub" TikTok account has over 850,000 followers. In 2017, the rare penny was auctioned for $7,050, according to Professional Coin Grading Service, one of the most popular third-party coin grading and authentication companies.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Tyla

Woman shares clever tip to keep your house warm without central heating

A woman has shared a savvy tip to keep your house warm without central heating during this gruelling winter - and it takes just five minutes to set up. As the mornings and evenings grow darker and temperatures rapidly plummet, it's clear we're well and truly in the midst of winter. But to make things even worse, the cost of living crisis has plunged millions into despair as too many households in the UK are having to choose between heating and eating.
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
72K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy