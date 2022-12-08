ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Icy roads and school closures

COCC (All Campuses): CLOSED. While we are expecting some partial clearing today, we do begin with spots of ice and some snow flurries. Skies will become partly cloudy and breezes will stay light out of the north. Daytime highs, however, do not warm up much. We will top out in the mid 30's. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight, but we don't expect any more snow. Lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens with light southerly winds.
REDMOND, OR
Youngkin schedules February special election in Virginia to fill Donald McEachin’s seat

A special election in Virginia to replace the late Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died last month, will take place in February, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Monday. The election in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will be held February 21, 2023, and candidates have until December 23 to declare their candidacy, according to an order signed by Youngkin, a Republican.
VIRGINIA STATE
Lots of snow today, with a cold week ahead

A full day of snowfall all throughout the region brought a white coat to the High Desert this Sunday. A winter storm warning was in effect all day Sunday, expiring at 10 p.m. Sunday night. The chances for snow go away as we enter the work week, but the cold...

