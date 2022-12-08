Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years
Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
NASDAQ
Bears are Losing Control Over Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in December
Broadcom has raised its dividend by more than 2,000% over the last decade and enjoys wide profit margins. Taiwan Semiconductor dominates the chip foundry sector and just got the Buffett stamp of approval. Comcast looks cheap at a P/E ratio of 10 and continues to grow its broadband business. You’re...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Pool (POOL) Stock Now
Pool Corporation POOL is benefiting from solid demand for non-discretionary maintenance and repair products, continued pool construction activity, and strong renovation and remodel activity. However, supply-chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to impact the company negatively. In the past three months, the company’s shares have gained 0.3% in line with the industry’s growth.
NASDAQ
All You Need to Know About BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) Rating Upgrade to Buy
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating...
NASDAQ
Is Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 13th:. F.N.B. Corporation FNB: This financial holding company for First National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. F.N.B. Corporation Price...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy BCB Bancorp NJ (BCBP) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
NASDAQ
What's Happening With Monolithic Power Systems Stock?
Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), a company that sells semiconductor-based power electronics solutions to the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer industries has seen its stock rally by 12% over the last month and also remains up by close to 5% over the last week. The rally comes as the company posted a stronger-than-expected set of Q3 2022 results last month with revenue rising by 53% year-over-year, and gross margins actually expanding by about 110 basis points, despite the current weakness in the semiconductor market. Moreover, the stock is also being viewed favorably by multiple brokerages. Separately, MPWR is also expected to benefit considerably from the transition to electric vehicles and the growing semiconductor content in the automotive industry. Electric vehicle deliveries in the U.S. rose by 69% year-over-year in Q3 2022, despite the broader light vehicle market remaining roughly flat.
NASDAQ
Calavo Growers (CVGW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Calavo Growers (CVGW) reports results for the quarter ended October 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Motley Fool
Want $1,000 in Passive Income? 3 High-Dividend Stocks to Snap Up
Many dividend stocks pay well above the S&P 500's average return. Dividend stocks also offer the potential for long-term stock price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.25, moving +1.82% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Is BioNTech (BNTX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley (MS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $92.71, moving +1.74% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%. Heading into today, shares of the investment bank had gained...
NASDAQ
CSX (CSX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $32.74, marking a +1.61% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight railroad...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Pinterest (PINS): Can Its 11.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Pinterest (PINS) shares ended the last trading session 11.9% higher at $26.42. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.3% loss over the past four weeks. Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition...
NASDAQ
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Ethan Allen (ETD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NASDAQ
Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $46.59, marking a +1.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost...
Comments / 0