Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR), a company that sells semiconductor-based power electronics solutions to the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer industries has seen its stock rally by 12% over the last month and also remains up by close to 5% over the last week. The rally comes as the company posted a stronger-than-expected set of Q3 2022 results last month with revenue rising by 53% year-over-year, and gross margins actually expanding by about 110 basis points, despite the current weakness in the semiconductor market. Moreover, the stock is also being viewed favorably by multiple brokerages. Separately, MPWR is also expected to benefit considerably from the transition to electric vehicles and the growing semiconductor content in the automotive industry. Electric vehicle deliveries in the U.S. rose by 69% year-over-year in Q3 2022, despite the broader light vehicle market remaining roughly flat.

9 HOURS AGO