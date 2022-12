Despite both teams winning five matches, it was bonus points that downed Oklahoma 21-15 in the 185th edition of Bedlam. The Sooners (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) won five of the first seven matches but dropped the final three bouts as No. 12 Oklahoma State (5-1, 1-0 Big 12) pulled away at the end.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO