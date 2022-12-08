The futures traded higher on Tuesday, after a follow-through Monday rally failed in the afternoon and saw all the major indexes close the day lower. Market pundits cited the early strength on the potential for China to loosen its draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, the fact that corporate buyback windows have reopened with third-quarter earnings coming to an end, and of course, the always bullish seasonality component. Despite the bullish backdrop, Federal Reserve officials continue to stress that rates are going higher, and the risk many see now is that the terminal rate is also going higher and for longer.

27 DAYS AGO