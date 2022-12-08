ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
TheStreet

Costco Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss, Weakening Autumn Sales

Costco Wholesale (COST) - Get Free Report posted weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday as membership revenues missed Street forecasts amid a pullback in sales over the final weeks of autumn. Costco said diluted earnings for the three months ended Nov. 20, the company's fiscal first quarter, came in a $3.09...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Toll Brothers, Dave & Buster's and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. — Shares of the restaurant and video arcade operator dropped 5% even after it posted better-than-expected revenue and posted earnings that were in line with estimates, according to Refinitiv. Pro forma walk-in comparable store sales decreased 2.4% versus the comparable period in 2021.
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
TheStreet

Stocks Steady, Tesla, Carvana, GameStop And Costco In Focus - Five Things To Know

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Thursday December 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Edge Higher, Treasury Yields Steady. U.S. equity futures nudged modestly higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures will ensuring the economy avoids falling into recession.
24/7 Wall St.

Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Medical Properties Trust, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Redfin and More

The futures traded higher on Tuesday, after a follow-through Monday rally failed in the afternoon and saw all the major indexes close the day lower. Market pundits cited the early strength on the potential for China to loosen its draconian COVID-19 lockdowns, the fact that corporate buyback windows have reopened with third-quarter earnings coming to an end, and of course, the always bullish seasonality component. Despite the bullish backdrop, Federal Reserve officials continue to stress that rates are going higher, and the risk many see now is that the terminal rate is also going higher and for longer.
Cheddar News

Stocks Rise on Wall Street, but Remain Lower for the Week

"Stocks rose in midday trading on Wall Street Thursday, but remain lower for the week after five straight losses.The S&P 500 rose 0.8% as of 11:54 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.6%, to 33,812 and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%.Technology and health care companies had some of the biggest gains. Apple rose 1.3% and Pfizer rose 1.6%.U.S. crude oil prices edged 0.7% higher after bouncing around earlier in the day. They hit their lowest point of the year a day earlier.Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates,...
TheStreet

GameStop Posts Wider Q3 Loss, Misses Street Revenue Forecasts

GameStop (GME) - Get Free Report posted its seventh consecutive quarterly loss Wednesday, with disappointing revenue gains, as the video game retailer continues to focus on its transition into digital asset sales. GameStop said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in October was pegged at 31 cents per...

