kfdi.com
Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation
Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder
SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
KWCH.com
Derby school district responds to threat at Derby North Middle School
DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby school district Wednesday night responded to a threat reported at Derby North Middle School. The district said it was made aware of comments on a bathroom stall that included a racial slur “and the desire to commit an act of school violence.”. “These...
Sedgwick County Emergency Management K9 and handler find missing child
A K9 and her handler with Sedgwick County Emergency Management found a missing child Friday night.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Bryant Davis
Teenager Bryant Davis was reported missing on Oct. 6, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 263-6011; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Continuing coverage: Daughter of 1980 Kansas cold case victim reacts to recent arrest
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – On Thursday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect in a 1980 cold case homicide was arrested. Mary Robin Walter, a 23-year-old wife and mother, was killed on Jan. 24, 1980, just west of Great Bend in her mobile home. Despite having gathered a substantial amount of information […]
Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison
WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
Teen charged in Wichita homicide
A teenager has been charged in Wichita’s latest homicide. Tehya Turner, 19, appeared in court on Wednesday.
Kansas Correctional Facility reports inmate death
The Kansas Department of Corrections said Juan Manuel Torres was found unresponsive in his unit.
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
Barton Co. law enforcement makes arrest in 1980 homicide
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter that occurred January 24 of that year. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68 of Burden, KS is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford, KS.
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Break-in and theft at new Wichita business
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A new locally owned business was devastated by a burglar. Not only did he steal from it, but he also tore a hole in the wall to get in. "Right in this area, he broke a hole, that he could slip through." The hole is patched...
Wichita man sentenced for W. Kellogg SWAT standoff
A Wichita man was sentenced to prison in connection to a standoff that happened on West Kellogg in January.
KWCH.com
WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
West Wichita house fire kills one; cause of flames under investigation, official says
Investigators are still trying to determine the extent of the damage. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.
kfdi.com
Man Critical After West Wichita Housefire
A man sustained critical injuries in a West Wichita housefire Friday night. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur Lane (Southwest of 13th St. N. and Ridge). Officials said the call was initially for a grass fire, but escalated to a house...
Judge orders 105-year prison sentence for Wichita parolee convicted in rape investigations
His crimes included the sexual assault of women, prosecutors and Wichita police alleged, at least some of whom were acquaintances.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
