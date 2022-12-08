ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, KS

kfdi.com

Officials search property near Derby in theft and fraud investigation

Wichita police officers carried out a search warrant Monday at a property in southern Sedgwick County. Police said it was the result of a months-long investigation into financial crimes involving a number of people in different jurisdictions. A Wichita police SWAT team was working with Sedgwick County deputies, Derby police,...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Police continue search for suspect in rural Kan. murder

SUMNER COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a dead body found in rural Sumner County, believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation in Wichita, continue to search for a second suspect. On November 29, police were contacted by a 69-year-old man who reported 41-year-old Brent Boone, of Wichita, missing...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Derby school district responds to threat at Derby North Middle School

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby school district Wednesday night responded to a threat reported at Derby North Middle School. The district said it was made aware of comments on a bathroom stall that included a racial slur “and the desire to commit an act of school violence.”. “These...
Edy Zoo

Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by police

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Police Division apprehended a man accused of an armed robbery at a northwest Wichita Walmart on Thursday. The individual was taken into custody after police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Kellogg and Seneca following a pursuit that originated from the Walmart store near Maize Road and 21st Street North.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Bryant Davis

Teenager Bryant Davis was reported missing on Oct. 6, 2022, in Wichita. He is believed to be a runaway. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 263-6011; the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Violent registered Kansas offender found dead in prison

WINFIELD, KAN. – Winfield Correctional Facility (WCF) resident Juan Manuel Torres died Thursday, according to a statement from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his housing unit. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: Man arrested after flashing gun, stealing electronics from NW Wichita Walmart

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Man Critical After West Wichita Housefire

A man sustained critical injuries in a West Wichita housefire Friday night. The fire broke out just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. Wilbur Lane (Southwest of 13th St. N. and Ridge). Officials said the call was initially for a grass fire, but escalated to a house...
WICHITA, KS

